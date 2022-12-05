ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockbridge County, VA

Buena Vista man dead following car crash in Rockbridge County

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY — A 29-year-old Buena Vista man died as the result of a car crash Saturday night on Va. 631.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash three-tenths of a mile south of Route 733 in Rockbridge County at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a release. A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 631 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck both a parked 1998 Ford Escort and a tree before overturning, police said.

According to the release, the driver of the Explorer, Nicholas Alexander Boardman of Buena Vista, was injured in the crash and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

