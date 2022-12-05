ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Christmas lights to breakfast with Santa, here's a list of holiday events in San Angelo

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 4 days ago
Looking for something fun to do to help celebrate the season? Here's a list of Christmas events around San Angelo that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Did we miss an event? Please send the details to rosanna.fraire@gosanangelo.com.

Ongoing

TOUR OF LIGHTS soft opening is on Friday, Dec. 2 and continues every evening through Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tour of Lights is open from 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Vehicles enter at Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street, north of the Main Post Office at 598 W. 1st St. A voluntary donation of $8 per car is suggested.

Dec. 7

PLANETARIUM: The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. at 7 p.m. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

Dec. 8

PLANETARIUM: The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St. at 7 p.m. All the shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

Dec. 10

SANTA'S SANTA FE CHRISTMAS is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 703 S. Chadbourne. Santa will arrive by train and there will be food vendors, craft vendors, live music, pet portraits, Grinch photos and more.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Andrew Peterson presents ‘Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ’ is from 7-9:30 p.m. at PaulAnn Church, 2531 Smith Boulevard. This year’s tour will feature guest artists Jess Ray, The Arcadian Wild, Andy Gullahorn, Jill Phillips, and Skye Peterson along with an all-star cast of Nashville songwriters. Cost: $22, tickets can be purchased online at events.platformtickets.com.

Dec. 15

DOWNTOWN STRONG HOLIDAY STROLL is at 5 p.m. in downtown San Angelo. Businesses will be offering promotions, prizes and treats.

Dec. 16

CHRISTMAS POSADA is from 6-9 p.m. at Angelo Civic Hall, 3636 N. Bryant. There will be food, raffles, music and more.

Dec. 19

DONORS NEEDED: The Family Shelter is seeking donors for its annual Christmas “adopt-a-mom” program for victims of domestic violence. Donors are provided a wish list from the moms and children at the safe haven. Gift givers can also choose single adult clients. These wrapped gifts can be delivered by December 19 at 79 Gillis. General, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at any time. Info: 325-655-5775.

