goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari
Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Uncommon James, LARQ, Great Jones and more. The deals start at just $14.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Win
Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama...
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino
Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet in at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. For the big night, the Gabby looked ultra glam wearing an olive green velvet and mesh, long sleeve gown from Miss Circle.
Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot
Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order. And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.
Business Insider
43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Lisa Rinna Addresses Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Pause and Her Future on the Show
Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says... Lisa Rinna is ready for whatever the future holds. The Bravo star recently wrapped up what she called her "hardest season" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. As for whether she'd stay for another season if given the call, she exclusively said on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We'll see."
Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game
This birthday party was a total touchdown. Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," she captioned an Instagram post showing photos from the...
Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award
Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks
Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards. On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.
Why Kim Kardashian Is Still Including Kanye West in Family Events
Kim Kardashian isn't heartless. The Kardashians star's divorce from Kanye West divorce may finally be settled, but that doesn't mean she's cutting ties with her ex. A source tells E! News that Kim...
Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Love Life Success
Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
The 14 Best Christmas Tree Deals on Top-Rated Finds That Are Easy To Assemble
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
intheknow.com
10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
You’ll Flip Over Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa's Red Carpet Date Night
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are in the market for a romantic red carpet date night. The couple arrived at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in glamorous attires. Tarek...
