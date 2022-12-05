ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari

Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Uncommon James, LARQ, Great Jones and more. The deals start at just $14.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
HAWAII STATE
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
People

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award

Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
E! News

Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Watch: How to Make the Official Drink of the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open. The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet in at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. For the big night, the Gabby looked ultra glam wearing an olive green velvet and mesh, long sleeve gown from Miss Circle.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot

Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order.  And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
E! News

Lisa Rinna Addresses Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Pause and Her Future on the Show

Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says... Lisa Rinna is ready for whatever the future holds. The Bravo star recently wrapped up what she called her "hardest season" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. As for whether she'd stay for another season if given the call, she exclusively said on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We'll see."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Watch: Mariska Hargitay FANGIRLS Over Kelly Clarkson at 2022 PCAs. Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman. The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
Page Six

Inside Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Aspen trip: family photos

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson are enjoying a “winter wonderland” vacation in Aspen, Colo., with their children. The “Irresistible” singer showed their “snow bunnies” outfits in an Instagram slideshow Tuesday, followed by sweet snaps of the family hanging out in a cabin and playing outside. Jessica, 42, and her husband Eric Johnson’s three kids — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — were all smiles spending time with their cousins Bronx, 14, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2. The fashion designer even posted a shot of her eldest child adorably napping on a couch with aunt Ashlee. The 38-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer’s husband,...
ASPEN, CO
E! News

Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Love Life Success

Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The Saturday Night Live alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
intheknow.com

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy