Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
Margot Robbie made history in London on Tuesday, becoming the youngest-ever star to be given a special “BAFTA: A Life in Pictures” tribute. Usually an event reserved for actors and filmmakers with decades of work under their belts, BAFTA welcomed the 32-year-old two-time Oscar nominee to its London headquarters in full acknowledgment of her achievements since breaking out in 2013 with both About Time and The Wolf of Wolf Street, noting that she had appeared in almost 30 films while also carving out a hugely successful career as a producer. More from The Hollywood Reporter"A Picture of Women's Issues...
Margot Robbie Admitted She Snuck In An Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt On The “Babylon” Set Because She Thought The “Opportunity Might Never Come Up Again”
“That wasn’t in the script, but I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?”
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all. In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Win
Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it
Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Red Gown and Historic Tiara at Buckingham Palace
After arriving back in the U.K. following a short trip to the United States, Kate Middleton made a ravishing, regal appearance at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6. For the event—hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla—the Princess of Wales dressed up in a...
Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!. The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her very own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.
Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs. This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit.
Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show. Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
Everything to Know About Margot Robbie’s Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Movie
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! The live-action approach to the story of iconic doll line has been a long time in the making. The Barbie movie was originally set to be rewritten by Diablo Cody with Amy Schumer in the lead role. After the writer departed from the project, Cody opened up about the […]
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Lizzo’s Bold Style Statement Was Good as Hell at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Watch: Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs. All eyes were on Lizzo as she accepted the People's Champion Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.. For the ceremony, "Truth Hurts" singer had the juice while rockin' a structured multicolored Alexander McQueen structured creation featuring a caged bodice and bird and flower print. She accessorized with gold chain jewels, a statement hairstyle and colorful nails. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she...
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More Today Stars Mourn Death of Former Floor Director Mark Traub
Watch: Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro. The Today Show is mourning a friend and colleague. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are paying tribute to Today's long time floor director, Mark Traub, who passed away on Dec. 6 at 64 after a battle with leukemia.
