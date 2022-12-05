ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Winter is coming, so Waverly Road construction is to be halted until 2023

By Ashley Taylor
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
According to the city of Lansing Public Service Department, Waverly Road between Glenburne Boulevard and Holmes Road will reopen for winter.

Starting on Dec. 5, the road will be reconfigured into three lanes, one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. Final road paving and installation of sidewalks on the west side of Waverly Road will resume in the spring of 2023.

Once completed in the spring, the road will return to four traffic lanes from Glenburne Boulevard to Holmes Road.

For more information, visit the City of Lansing Public service Department website .

