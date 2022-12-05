Donnie is a favorite pup. He is cute as a button and lots of personality. Donnie is a puppy all the way, including chewing on everything. He is learning crate training, doing really well with not pottying in the house and learning not to play tug of war when walking on a leash. He loves to play with other dogs but has not been introduced to any cats. If you are ready to teach Donnie the basic commands and have lots of patience with his puppy behavior, Donnie is the one for you to mold into the perfect companion. Donnie is scheduled to be neutered December 7th, therefore he cannot go to his new home until he has healed. Donnie is up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped, has been dewormed, tested for heartworm and is on preventative, and will be neutered before going to new home.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO