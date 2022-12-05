ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

WSET

Lights for Hope show in Halifax County enters last weekend

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a light show on the Southside with a good cause. and this weekend is the last time to check it out. It's the 3rd annual Lights for Hope show in Halifax County hosted by the Halifax County Cancer Association and its partners. The drive-through...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

Blue Ridge PBS Hosts Free Santa's Winter Wonderland

Blue Ridge PBS will host a free drive through Santa’s Winter Wonderland from December 8-23 (closed Monday-Wednesday) from 6-9 p.m. Santa’s Winter Wonderland combines Christmas magic with some additional character touches that are unique to PBS. Will Anderson, President and CEO, says, “We are once again able to bring this free drive through holiday lights experience to life with special appearances from ‘The Big Guy,’ Mrs. Clause and our own Pippy Pinewood. On special nights, we also welcome The Roanoke Grinch. It’s not just a Christmas lights display; it’s an experience that will put you in a merry mood for the entire holiday season.”
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford Humane Society

Donnie is a favorite pup. He is cute as a button and lots of personality. Donnie is a puppy all the way, including chewing on everything. He is learning crate training, doing really well with not pottying in the house and learning not to play tug of war when walking on a leash. He loves to play with other dogs but has not been introduced to any cats. If you are ready to teach Donnie the basic commands and have lots of patience with his puppy behavior, Donnie is the one for you to mold into the perfect companion. Donnie is scheduled to be neutered December 7th, therefore he cannot go to his new home until he has healed. Donnie is up to date on his vaccinations, microchipped, has been dewormed, tested for heartworm and is on preventative, and will be neutered before going to new home.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

SEE IT: Danville Parks and Recreation unveil concept drawings of future parks

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville is a city on the move and its development continues, even including city parks. Danville Parks and Recreation released conceptual drawings of Coates, Pumpkin Creek, and Doyle Thomas parks. The drawings show what those neighborhood parks could possibly look like. Residents of those communities...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Car dealership gives back to Lynchburg children this Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Carter Myers Automotive is helping give back to children in our area this holiday season. They collected 58 bikes and counting to donate to two organizations. "We put a portion of every car sale towards the purchase of bikes," said Jessica Hicks, a Sales Associate...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
SALEM, VA
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

14-year-old boy with autism missing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen at his house in Roanoke. Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave. NW. Because he has autism and because of his age, the Roanoke Police Department wants to get him home as soon as possible.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lost sheep found within city limits, LPD looking for owner

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an unexpected lost and found, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are looking for the owner of a found farm aminal. LPD said the missing sheep was found within city limits and is safe and unharmed. SEE ALSO: Suspects wanted after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...

