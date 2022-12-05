Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
ZDNet
Discover Samsung Week: Here are the top deals right now
Discover Samsung is back for a final time, and it's just in time for the holidays. If you're still shopping for a few family members, Samsung's products are one of the best holiday gift ideas this season. While they're known for smartphones and wearables, the tech giant is offering so much more this holiday season.
ZDNet
Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'
Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
ZDNet
8 best gifts for creatives and live streamers this holiday season
Most kids these days are giving up their dreams of becoming an astronaut and would rather become digital content creators. Whether that be YouTubing, Twitch streaming, or making TikToks, there's probably a young person in your life who wants to start creating content online. I rounded up a few beginner-friendly products to help your special someone start creating.
ZDNet
Dyson's new air-purifying, noise-cancelling headphones have a launch date, and a hefty price tag
Earlier this year, Dyson showed off an unusual set of headphones that could deliver high-quality sound, noise-canceling properties - and includes a built-in air purifier. And now the company has confirmed that the Dyson Zone the company's first piece of wearable tech, starts at $949 and will be available for pre-order in the US in March.
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
ZDNet
Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
ZDNet
Want a gaming laptop? The high-end Asus 14-inch ROG Zephyrus is $450 off
I regularly use my gaming laptop on the go. If you're looking for a pre-built powerhouse to take your gaming on the go this holiday season, we recommend investing in this on-sale portable gaming machine: The Asus ROG Zephyrus. It's dropped to $1,200. You can save $450 on it right now -- its largest savings to date.
ZDNet
The one setting every Windows user should know when switching to Mac
Recently, I did a thing: I switched my heavyweight Windows PC for a docked 16-inch MacBook Pro. The hardest part of the transition, surprisingly, wasn't the data transferring or assimilation to Apple's bubblier operating system. Also: This free utility is so simple and useful, it should be shipped with every...
ZDNet
Chrome gets memory and energy saver modes for Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS
Google will roll out two new features for Chrome in the next few weeks that should stop it hogging memory and running down your laptop's battery. The two new features are aptly named Energy Saver and Memory Saver, and should make the most popular browser a more efficient application on Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS. Users can turn each of the efficiency modes on via Settings in Chrome under Performance.
ZDNet
Holiday deal alert: Score a Samsung Galaxy Watch for up to 39% off
Looking for the perfect smartwatch this holiday season? Skip Apple and Google -- Samsung can get you that great smart fitness tool. Best of all, you can score one of their signature watches and save some cash as a part of Best Buy's "Always-On" Samsung Wearables sale. Whether you're looking...
ZDNet
The best tablet deals to save big on your holiday shopping
The holidays are arguably the biggest shopping time of the year. If you need a gift for a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, it's also the one time of year you can find some of the best discounts to help your wallet. Electronics are one of...
ZDNet
Creality Sermoon V1 Pro review: A quirky consumer 3D printer
The Creality Sermoon V1 Pro is a filament-based 3D printer from one of the most popular makers of consumer-level 3D printers. For the uninitiated, 3D printers build up objects layer-by-layer, melting plastic filament about the thickness of a piece of spaghetti and extruding it onto a build plate. As the layers are added to the plate, the object grows and takes form.
ZDNet
EufyCam 3 and HomeBase 3 review: All the security you'll need
The new Eufy Edge Security System, which combines outdoor security cameras and a hub for recordings, costs a not-unusual $550. After trying its features for almost two months, I think it's justified.
ZDNet
Achieve better productivity with the best Chromebooks for work
One half of office staff either work in a remote or hybrid capacity. And many of you may have turned to Chromebooks for work. They're cheap and require almost no maintenance. But the weeks of working from home have turned to months. for many of us, we may never return to the office for work. In that case, you upgrade from the old Chromebook you already have at home or the first one that came to hand at Best Buy when the shutdown started to a true business-class Chromebook.
ZDNet
How to use voice access in Windows 11
To use voice access, you need to install the 22H2 update for Windows 11. A voice access guide pops up, prompting you to set up your microphone. Your default microphone is shown on the screen. If you wish to set up a different one, click the button for Add new microphone. Otherwise, click the right arrow in blue.
ZDNet
Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder
Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
Function of Beauty's new custom hair product offers sleek, voluminous strands in a bottle
Bespoke beauty brand Function of Beauty launched a new hair primer made with rice extract that offers heat protection, frizz control and more.
ZDNet
My favorite Android phone can do things my iPhone can't, and it just got a massive upgrade
I like all things Apple, especially my iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's in my hand most of my waking hours. But I still use an Android phone. Because it can do things my iPhone can't do. My previous favorite Android phone was the Ulefone Armor 9. I've been using this...
Comments / 0