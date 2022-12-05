ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa Arvila
3d ago

Also remove snow from the top of your car. I was driving with windows cleared and the snow from the top of my car slid onto my windshield. Couldn’t see for a second

MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KATU.com

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains, photos show. What causes the phenomenon?

The sky showed off over the northern Wyoming mountains, and outdoor enthusiasts couldn’t help but post photos. Those looking west from Sheridan, Wyoming were treated to a rare spectacle on Tuesday, Dec. 6 when clouds formed in the shape of breaking ocean waves over the Big Horn mountains. Those observing the clouds shared photos they snapped of the stunning view in Facebook groups.
SHERIDAN, WY
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Friday

WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington with more cold air moving in overnight into Friday morning. The chance for some minor lowland snowfall is possible for areas of the foothills, especially those areas above 400 feet. The foothills stand the best chance of picking...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA

