Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
Rain and snow are in the forecast. Is your car ready for Illinois winter?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rain and snow forecast overnight Thursday, auto experts say now is the time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather. Bruce LaMeier, from Goodboys Auto Care Center, at 6850 N Alpine Road, said it is important to get cars serviced at least twice a year to […]
Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar farm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another solar farm is in the works to come to Rockford. City council approve a special use permit earlier this week for the installation of one on the southeast side of the city. The new solar farm will be for private use rather than for the community. One councilman, however, said […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week
Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week. Following mostly cloudy and dry conditions through this evening,. the first system will spread rain and wet snow eastward late tonight into Friday. Travel may be affected by some accumulating wet snow Friday morning,. primarily for...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
100fmrockford.com
From plowing progress to city costs, here’s what to know about snow removal in Rockford
ROCKFORD — You may be struck with a flurry of questions when snowflakes start flying in the region. How long will it take to plow the roads? When will my street be cleared? Who can I call if it isn’t?. We’ve tried to lay out the answers to...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Rockton, Avoid The Area For a Bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of 8700 block of POMEROY RD, near ROCKTON, IL. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?
Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
WIFR
Rain on the way Tonight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to low 40′s. Rain late tonight that could change over to snow early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will decide the snow potential, we could go on to see an inch of slushy accumulation. Middle 30′s for Friday with 40′s back in play for the weekend and the beginning of next week.
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
Why is there a tree on top of Rockford’s new library building?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Passerby may have noticed the placement of an undecorated Christmas tree atop the skeletal structure of the forthcoming Rockford Public Library building downtown, and wondered: what it’s doing there? The library is currently building a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in its former location along the Rock River at 215 Wyman Street. […]
300 Rochelle Tyson Foods employees to receive $300 to $700 bonuses
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyson Foods is giving its 90,000 hourly workers across the U.S. a total of $50 million in year-end bonuses. About 300 workers at the Rochelle plant, located at 600 Wiscold Drive, can expect between $300 and $700 each, starting in mid-December. “We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in […]
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
Rockford Park District Looks To Lower Tax Rate For Residents
At the November 21,2023 Board of Commissioners meeting, Rockford Park District staff presented a preliminary 2023 budged which reflected a $1.033 million deficit. The deficit is due to increased investments in safety and security of parks and facilities, minimum wage increases for seasonal and part time staff, and increased costs for supplies, utilities, and services utilized by the Park District.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Auto Accident in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx.. 5:30 am. In the neighborhood of Davis School and Pearl St Rd. Avoid the area for a bit. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have...
