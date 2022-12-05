ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Five games left in Houston Texans season, likely 4 more losses

Dec. 11 - Texans @ Cowboys. The only game Houston may be favored in will be against the Jags at home. Other than that, the Texans will lose at least four more. The #1 overall pick is all but secured. Throw a party because the NFL draft is 141 days away.
Click2Houston.com

Texans claim Taylor Stallworth off waivers, Michael Dwumfour waived

HOUSTON – The Texans swapped out defensive tackles Wednesday. They claimed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs and waived defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour. Stallworth, 27, is a former New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent from South Carolina. Stallworth has also played for the Indianapolis...
Click2Houston.com

For The Love of The Game: Leslie a Warrior On, Off the Field

RYAN LESLIE LEARNED A LOT ABOUT HIMSELF WHEN HE TORE HIS ACL DURING HIS FRESHMAN FOOTBALL SEASON AT THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY THREE YEARS AGO. Leslie learned how tough he was, mentally and physically. He learned how resilient he was. He learned how hopeful he was. He learned how much...
Click2Houston.com

Catching up with former MLB Player and Houston music mogul Carl Crawford

HOUSTON – He has worked with some of the biggest names in rap music, including Megan Thee Stallion and Erica Banks. Carl Crawford, the founder of Houston-based music label 1501 Entertainment, stopped by Houston Life to chat about how he’s giving undiscovered artists an opportunity to learn and grow on social media platforms.
