Read full article on original website
Related
Fury at Parent Wanting to Teach a Lesson to 5-Year-Old Not Saying Thanks
A parent has been almost universally slammed online for wanting to take away their toddler's Advent calendar to teach them a lesson.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
purewow.com
‘Jellyfish Parenting’ Is the New Tiger Mom-ing. We Say, Hell Yes!￼
Recently, a conversation during my son’s ballet class caught me off guard: A fellow parent shared her Sunday schedule, how she whisks her child from ballet straight to swimming—an 18-minute walk if you make perfect time—for back-to-back classes with start and end times that overlap. Impressive, I originally thought. She’s really checking the boxes and exposing her kid to so much. That is, until I witnessed her battle said kid in the door as ballet was beginning. Let’s just say…he wasn’t having it.
tatler.com
Students tell how top public schools celebrate different ways of learning and thinking
Hatty Innes – I was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old. My parents were told by my primary school teachers that I would not be capable of attend- ing a mainstream school because of the extent of my learning difficulty. I am therefore proud to have studied at Brighton College and then the University of Cambridge. Throughout my time at Brighton, I felt the academic and pastoral support were second to none. Having a learning difficulty goes beyond having a uniform set of struggles: it often comes to the surface at unpredictable times and in all sorts of scenarios. The most useful support that can be offered to someone with a neurodiverse mind is to listen and be accommodating of their needs. This is much better than, for example, just dismissing a missed assignment as ‘laziness’. In all of my experiences at the college, I found the teachers to be patient, helpful and, above all, kind when I was overwhelmed or had a mental block. I never fell too far behind, and feel that I made the most of my time at school. Having excel- lent support systems in place helped me discover new ways of approaching my studies and learning to work with my ADHD. Brighton College is a place where people with differences, neuro- logical or otherwise, are embraced and accepted, not excluded. This school was the best choice for me: it helped me realise that neurodiversity is not an impediment.
Vox
What your kid’s teacher really wants for the holidays
Ask a teacher what gifts they hope to receive from their students during the holidays and the answer might be similar to that of Nancy LeBano, a speech therapist in southern New Jersey: “Not candles!”. According to LeBano and her colleagues, mugs are another no-go. Scratch-offs are nice gestures....
My Worship Experience
Until about three years ago nobody told me that there was no wrong way to worship. When this notion finally hit me like a brick across my head it all made sense. There are a dozen different ways to worship but each person has found one way more impactful than the others. My personal favorite is musical worship. Over these past three years I have been surrounding myself musical worship. I work at my church as a music department intern , at summer camp I would lead worship , and I have used Spanish music as a tool for worship.
A family death during the holidays prompts questions and reflection
How does one go on with a holiday under such circumstances? On the one hand, the entire family was together for the first time in many years, and there was lots to do. On the other, there was little time to think about what we'd just witnessed or process our emotions.
Failing at croquembouche helped me overcome bullying
When I was a freshman in high school, I was nearly pushed down the stairs, startled by pop-up jocks from behind doors and called homophobic slurs. The day before Christmas break was one of the best school days of the year for most kids, second only to the last day of school. Every teacher would show movies while hungry teenagers ate every holiday treat in sight. I, however, couldn't get out of bed. Just the thought of those checkered halls made me sick. So, I told my mom I wasn't feeling well, faked a cough for good measure, crept back into bed, my duvet wrapped around me like a boa constrictor, and cried. I had never felt like I entirely fit in, but I had never been bullied like this. So, I tried to think of things that made me happy, like baking cookies with my mom and trying new recipes from my first cookbook, "Flour" by Joanne Chang.
Mother’s sacrifice teaches son a valuable lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sixth grade, circa the early 1990s. My mother, a third-grade dropout, sat on a couch about ten feet away from me. She had topped her class for all of the three years she attended elementary school. She was one of the many girls whose great potential was unrecognized by cultural preference to educate boys.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
Comments / 0