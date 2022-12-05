ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Ann Arbor: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ann Arbor Michigan. Whether you’re an art lover or an adventurer, Ann Arbor Michigan has a lot to offer. The city is home to many cultural institutions and is known for promoting diverse artists. There are also many outdoor activities to enjoy. One...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Lose Another Running Back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Faces Criticism For His Double Standard

Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was pulled over by Ann Arbor police in early October. Roughly two months later, details from this incident surfaced. Smith is facing one felony count of a concealed weapon. Despite the serious nature of this incident, the Wolverines have been allowing him to play. Over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Concordia University Ann Arbor enrollment hits record high despite downward trends nationwide

ANN ARBOR – According to fall 2022 census data recently released by Concordia’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness, the Ann Arbor campus notched a record-breaking total enrollment, with especially strong gains at the graduate level. The total enrollment count for fall 2022 was 1,201, including 252 graduate students (up 85 from last year’s graduate-level total).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan professor, former director of Mcity Huei Peng passes away

ANN ARBOR – Longtime professor at the University of Michigan, Huei Peng, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. In 1993, Peng joined U-M’s department of mechanical engineering where he became the Roger L. McCarthy Professor of Mechanical Engineering. Between 2016-2021, he served as the director of the university’s autonomous vehicle testing facility and public-private research partnership, Mcity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Amer’s Delicatessen: a University of Michigan student’s home base

Amer’s Delicatessen is a quintessential campus eatery with staff members who remember your name (and sometimes your exact order). The establishment has been serving University students and the Ann Arbor community for over 30 years. Sitting on State Street, right across from the Diag, Amer’s is convenient not only for a snack between classes but for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 takeaways from Ann Arbor Public Schools’ fall 2022 enrollment report

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools saw its student count level off this fall, after two years of more significant drops in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the Wednesday, Dec. 7 Ann Arbor School Board meeting, AAPS reported an enrollment of 16,993 this fall, a decrease of 34 students from the previous fall, representing a 0.2% decrease. This student headcount is the lowest AAPS has reported since 2014-15.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy