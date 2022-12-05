ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion

The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love

The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Lions predictions for Week 14 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings has a lot more riding on it than it usually does this time of year. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs as mid-December approaches. It’s a bit of a long shot, but they are mathematically alive and playing very well as of late.
‘We can make them pay’: Grayson Allen drops scary message to rest of NBA with truth bomb after win vs Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business Wednesday night, stopping the Sacramento Kings at home in a 126-113 victory. The Bucks are a legitimate contender to win the NBA Finals this season. They are deep with talent and are versatile enough to survive various looks and defensive schemes teams are throwing at them every night, […] The post ‘We can make them pay’: Grayson Allen drops scary message to rest of NBA with truth bomb after win vs Kings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manny Pacquiao’s 3-word reaction to Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson squaring up vs. Warriors

If there’s anything Filipinos are most known for in the international sports scene, it’s their undying love for basketball (despite their national team’s uneven results) and their stellar performances in boxing over the years. It’s not that often that those two intersect, but when they do, it’s a sight to behold. Just ask Manny Pacquiao […] The post Manny Pacquiao’s 3-word reaction to Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson squaring up vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA

Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers

It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show. So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed

We’re already nearing December 15th, which means that teams are likely going to be more active on the trade market. Players who signed as free agents over the summer will become trade eligible by the said date, and activity in the trade market is expected to pick up. This could mean that Jae Crowder could […] The post RUMOR: Suns’ asking price for Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits game vs. Cavs, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers having won four games in a row. The biggest reason for the recent success has been Anthony Davis’ performance. He has been playing at an MVP level as of late. Over the last two games, Davis has dropped 99 points on 70 percent shooting […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits game vs. Cavs, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: 49ers take down Buccaneers

The NFL Week 14 schedule brings us the final bye week of the 2022 season, with six teams on a break. That means on Sunday, we get seven early games and just three late ones along with the customary Thursday, Sunday night, and Monday matchups. So, as we continue down the back stretch of the […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: 49ers take down Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings receive worrying update on De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the top feel-good stories of the 2022-23 season so far and it’s been their star point guard De’Aaron Fox who has led the way. It’s possible though that the Kings might need to prepare for Fox missing games beginning with Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has […] The post Kings receive worrying update on De’Aaron Fox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers held trade talks with Knicks for sought-after ex-lottery pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved significantly with their shooting of late, and this has been a major factor in their recent surge. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that this team still needs help, particularly in the wing area. This is exactly why the Lakers are now being linked to a trade […] The post RUMOR: Lakers held trade talks with Knicks for sought-after ex-lottery pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
