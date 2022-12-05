Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
Business Insider
43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things That Define Them, And As A Millennial, I'd Never Considered Some Of These
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
Elon Musk Brings Adorable Son X, 2, To Twitter Headquarters & Shares Rare Photo
Take your kid to work day! Elon Musk had son X Æ A-12, 2, as his sidekick while visiting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday, Dec. 8. The tech CEO shared a photo of his toddler with Twitter followers, giving people a rare look at his son with singer ex-girlfriend Grimes.
19 Times People Exhibited Gross, Greedy Behavior While Trying To Get Gifts Around The Holidays
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Healthline
Pepsi Milk: What Health Experts Think Of the ‘Dirty Soda’ Viral Drink
Pilk is a combination of Pepsi and Milk that the beverage company turned into a holiday campaign. Experts share that the beverage has been around for a while. Registered dieticians say that, even with milk, the viral beverage does not offer nutritional value and recommend most people consume it in moderation.
Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard
Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea. The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a...
Thrillist
Jack in the Box Is Offering 24 Days of Cheap & Free Food for the Holidays
This week, Burger King is kicking off its holiday celebration with its "12 Days of App Deals" promotion. And while that's all good and great, Jack in the Box just said hold my beer. The fast food chain—touted for its expansive menu of late-night munchies—is hosting a 24-day deal of its own.
A Custom Tempest Guitar Made From the Rarest Wood on Earth
Daisy Tempest is a luthier on a meteoric rise. Her bespoke, handmade guitars each take 300 to 400 hours to assemble (she produces no more than eight a year), meaning her order books are currently closed until at least 2028. She has, however, kept back two slots at the beginning of 2023, for Robb Report readers to acquire a guitar rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods. One is from “the Tree”: a Honduran mahogany estimated at over 500 years old when it was felled in 1965. A genetic mutation has quilted the wood, yielding unequalled looks and sound. The second offering is a special walnut option—a glorious rich, chocolatey color—from a tree planted by Queen Victoria in Kew Gardens, where it was felled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Both choices present a unique chance to have an heirloom-worthy instrument made to the highest standard (complete with a book-bound photographic record of the build). Only one guitar made of each wood is available, so both will be numbered “1 of 1”. £28,000 Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300. More from Robb ReportExclusive Access to Sailing's Most Exciting SportA Rare Visit to Hendrick's Gin PalaceTurn Your Jet Into an Artist's Canvas
Woman's Hack for Getting Dinner for Free Clearly Works Like a Charm
You're probably never too old for this.
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
The Lie of Consumer Convenience
Looking for a gift for the inquisitive people in your life? Give an Atlantic subscription this holiday season. Last week—in need of a cumbersome and voluminous grocery-store haul that certainly required a car and time I didn’t have—I shopped online. Because I can’t bear to spend any...
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for young adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
triangletribune.com
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
Jalopnik
Keeping Your Worn Michelins Might Be Better Than Going Cheap and New
If you need a set of brand-new high-end tires, you’re probably looking at spending around $1,000. They’ll likely handle and perform better, last longer, and some all-seasons may even be good enough to justify not buying a set of dedicated winter tires, but that’s still a lot of money. In a hypothetical scenario where your old ones are starting to wear out, but you can’t afford a new set, should you just keep driving on them or replace them with something cheaper?
AOL Corp
15 awesome gifts on Amazon anyone would love for $50 or less
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It seems like you always need to have...
ktalnews.com
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
EatThis
New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 1