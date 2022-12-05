ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EatThis

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Business Insider

43 Secret Santa gifts under $25 they'll actually want to keep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever participated in a Secret Santa, then you know as well as we do that the anonymous gift exchange has its highs and lows. Sure, it's fun to take a walk in St. Nicholas's shoes and surprise a family member or friend with a gift you know they'll love (or at the very least get a kick out of). But if you're buying within the confines of a budget, that makes shopping a bit trickier.
Healthline

Pepsi Milk: What Health Experts Think Of the ‘Dirty Soda’ Viral Drink

Pilk is a combination of Pepsi and Milk that the beverage company turned into a holiday campaign. Experts share that the beverage has been around for a while. Registered dieticians say that, even with milk, the viral beverage does not offer nutritional value and recommend most people consume it in moderation.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard

Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea. The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a...
Thrillist

Jack in the Box Is Offering 24 Days of Cheap & Free Food for the Holidays

This week, Burger King is kicking off its holiday celebration with its "12 Days of App Deals" promotion. And while that's all good and great, Jack in the Box just said hold my beer. The fast food chain—touted for its expansive menu of late-night munchies—is hosting a 24-day deal of its own.
Robb Report

A Custom Tempest Guitar Made From the Rarest Wood on Earth

Daisy Tempest is a luthier on a meteoric rise. Her bespoke, handmade guitars each take 300 to 400 hours to assemble (she produces no more than eight a year), meaning her order books are currently closed until at least 2028. She has, however, kept back two slots at the beginning of 2023, for Robb Report readers to acquire a guitar rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods.  One is from “the Tree”: a Honduran mahogany estimated at over 500 years old when it was felled in 1965. A genetic mutation has quilted the wood, yielding unequalled looks and sound.  The second offering is a special walnut option—a glorious rich, chocolatey color—from a tree planted by Queen Victoria in Kew Gardens, where it was felled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Both choices present a unique chance to have an heirloom-worthy instrument made to the highest standard (complete with a book-bound photographic record of the build).  Only one guitar made of each wood is available, so both will be numbered “1 of 1”. £28,000 Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300. More from Robb ReportExclusive Access to Sailing's Most Exciting SportA Rare Visit to Hendrick's Gin PalaceTurn Your Jet Into an Artist's Canvas
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Business Insider

How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently

You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
The Atlantic

The Lie of Consumer Convenience

Looking for a gift for the inquisitive people in your life? Give an Atlantic subscription this holiday season. Last week—in need of a cumbersome and voluminous grocery-store haul that certainly required a car and time I didn’t have—I shopped online. Because I can’t bear to spend any...
ktalnews.com

Best gifts for young adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
triangletribune.com

Holiday Sandwich

All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
Jalopnik

Keeping Your Worn Michelins Might Be Better Than Going Cheap and New

If you need a set of brand-new high-end tires, you’re probably looking at spending around $1,000. They’ll likely handle and perform better, last longer, and some all-seasons may even be good enough to justify not buying a set of dedicated winter tires, but that’s still a lot of money. In a hypothetical scenario where your old ones are starting to wear out, but you can’t afford a new set, should you just keep driving on them or replace them with something cheaper?
AOL Corp

15 awesome gifts on Amazon anyone would love for $50 or less

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It seems like you always need to have...
ktalnews.com

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy