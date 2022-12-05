Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
Related
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas DB entering transfer portal after 4 seasons with Razorbacks, per report
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman saw his defensive back depth diminished a little on Thursday, as veteran safety Zach Zimos has entered the tranfer portal, according to 247Sports. Zimos, a redshirt junior from Sugar Land, Texas, appeared in 8 games for the Razorbacks this season, with most of his action...
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
5newsonline.com
Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel inducted into NFF Hall of Fame
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Pinkel, whose coaching career spanned 25 seasons at Toledo and Missouri, compiled a .633 winning percentage. At Missouri, he produced a 118-73 record during 15 seasons in Columbia.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missouri State to create its 3rd largest college
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Missouri State is creating a new college called the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities. It will be a combination of the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters. The combined colleges are intended to highlight “the importance of humanities and […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
KYTV
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
KYTV
City of Eureka Springs, Ark., rules nativity scene on display for 70 years may stay
What You Need To Know: Missouri's new marijuana laws go into effect Thursday. Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it. Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa.
Student absences going up as illnesses spread
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health said nearly 800 cases of the flu were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Local school districts said they are currently dealing with students catching the flu, along with a variety of other illnesses. “Things being reported are some cases of strep, gastrointestinal illness, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms,” […]
Comments / 0