Springfield, MO

arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
BOONEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel inducted into NFF Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Pinkel, whose coaching career spanned 25 seasons at Toledo and Missouri, compiled a .633 winning percentage. At Missouri, he produced a 118-73 record during 15 seasons in Columbia.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State to create its 3rd largest college

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Missouri State is creating a new college called the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Humanities. It will be a combination of the College of Humanities and Public Affairs and the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters. The combined colleges are intended to highlight “the importance of humanities and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Student absences going up as illnesses spread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health said nearly 800 cases of the flu were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Local school districts said they are currently dealing with students catching the flu, along with a variety of other illnesses. “Things being reported are some cases of strep, gastrointestinal illness, cold symptoms, flu-like symptoms,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

