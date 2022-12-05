Read full article on original website

TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. Officials are still...
nbc15.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Suspect in Lakeside Street shooting was victim’s stepbrother, bond set at $1M
MADISON, Wis. — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in downtown Madison was the stepbrother of the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Online court records show Edward Smith, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Smith was arrested on Monday. Making an initial appearance Wednesday, Smith’s cash bond was set at $1...
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Eat in Madison on Family Weekend When Reservations Are All Booked Up!
Each year, I always look forward to my family visiting me at school. There is nothing I love more than showing my parents around my favorite place, spending quality time with them, and giving them a sneak peak into my everyday life. And while it is always a joy having my family meet my friends and taking them to my favorite Madison spots, we most importantly get to eat the best meals.
How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people
MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
Madison police say Kia stolen along Schroeder Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Kia was stolen Monday along Schroeder Road near Struck Street. Police said a man loaned the car to a roommate, who returned the vehicle Monday night. However, when the man went to drive the car on Tuesday, it was gone. Officers were sent to the 6700 block of Schroeder Road just before 11...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
uwpexponent.com
Police Clear Up Rumors on Campus
A suspicious person was reported on campus on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 21, according to UW-Platteville Campus Police. The individual was found sleeping in the common area of Bridgeway Commons on Nov. 20 at 1:45 a.m. Police were later informed that the individual had entered Southwest Hall and was reported as being near Dobson and Wilgus Hall. Residence Life staff called the police.
