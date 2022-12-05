ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Lakeside Street shooting was victim’s stepbrother, bond set at $1M

MADISON, Wis. — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in downtown Madison was the stepbrother of the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Online court records show Edward Smith, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Smith was arrested on Monday. Making an initial appearance Wednesday, Smith’s cash bond was set at $1...
MADISON, WI
spoonuniversity.com

Where to Eat in Madison on Family Weekend When Reservations Are All Booked Up!

Each year, I always look forward to my family visiting me at school. There is nothing I love more than showing my parents around my favorite place, spending quality time with them, and giving them a sneak peak into my everyday life. And while it is always a joy having my family meet my friends and taking them to my favorite Madison spots, we most importantly get to eat the best meals.
MADISON, WI
Daily Montanan

How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people

MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors

Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
uwpexponent.com

Police Clear Up Rumors on Campus

A suspicious person was reported on campus on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Monday, Nov. 21, according to UW-Platteville Campus Police. The individual was found sleeping in the common area of Bridgeway Commons on Nov. 20 at 1:45 a.m. Police were later informed that the individual had entered Southwest Hall and was reported as being near Dobson and Wilgus Hall. Residence Life staff called the police.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

