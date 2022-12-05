Love Elementary School in Jamestown went into a temporary lockout Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools said it was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity to the school. A 10-minute lockout began after consultation with police and out of an abundance of caution. According to JPS, the school day continued as normal during the lockout, and at no point were Love students or staff in danger.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO