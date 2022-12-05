Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagerny.com
Cattaraugus Give Big Results
The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Based Car Enthusiasts Giving Back To Our Community This Christmas
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown based car enthusiasts club is continuing their holiday tradition of giving back to those in need this Christmas season. The Los Contrincantes Car Club and Bike Crew are blessing one family per day leading up to Christmas Eve and they are asking for the community’s help.
wnynewsnow.com
Anonymous Reporting System Launched At Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Following bullying and other safety concerns, a new anonymous reporting program has been launched at Jamestown Public Schools with the hopes of increasing dialogue between staff and students. This new program is called “See Something, Say Something.”. “Student mental health, student anxiety,...
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
chautauquatoday.com
Love Elementary School went into temporary lockout
Love Elementary School in Jamestown went into a temporary lockout Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools said it was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity to the school. A 10-minute lockout began after consultation with police and out of an abundance of caution. According to JPS, the school day continued as normal during the lockout, and at no point were Love students or staff in danger.
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Police Department Participates in No-Shave November
Members of the Fredonia Police Department recently participated in No-Shave November, a fundraising event in which each participating officer was asked to donate $20 for the privilege of forgoing facial shaving for the month of November. 13 officers in the department took part, with the Fredonia Police Benevolent Association matching the funds raised.
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
Visit with Santa at Santa’s Cottage
OLEAN - Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in town! The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at their newly built cottage in Olean’s Lincoln Park. The Clauses will visit with the children from 5:30-7:30pm on Wednesday, December 14.
wnynewsnow.com
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town’s holiday celebration called ‘Christmas in Spartansburg.’ The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around.
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement
The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
wesb.com
K9 Duke Receives Body Armor
Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report
Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
wbfo.org
The City of Buffalo isn’t complying with disability civil rights law
On July 26, the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), leaders of Buffalo’s disability community held a news conference and called on their city to respect their rights under federal law. “I'm ashamed to say that Buffalo does not have an ADA coordinator as of yet,”...
Vidler's 5 & 10 to celebrate 50th anniversary of East Aurora Carolcade
The carolcade will take place on December 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in front of the store.
New York state health officials advise students to mask up before the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks 1,000 days since the World Health Organization declared the start of the pandemic on March 11, 2020. While we’ve certainly come a long way since then, a new letter from the New York State Education Department and Department Of Health suggests we may be heading backward.
Comments / 0