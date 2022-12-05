ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldson, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
GOSHEN, IN
nwi.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

57 Minute Miracle: Plymouth Public Library

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's time for another 57 Minute Miracle, and tonight, Meteorologist Maci Tetrick is in search of someone in need in Plymouth. How does this series work? Maci approaches people, at random, and asks them if they can think of anyone else in need of a holiday miracle. If the first person can get us to the person they're thinking of in 57 minutes or less, Maci can give them a miracle of $570.
PLYMOUTH, IN
nwi.life

City of La Porte LakeFest 2022

We're here at the lake to announce some GREAT NEWS about the La Porte LakeFest!. Running July 29 through July 31, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Enjoy Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11

The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town

CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
nwi.life

Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship

Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight

In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to host job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Success Applauded at Drug Court Graduation

(La Porte, IN) - There was no shortage of positive change during a Monday night ceremony for graduates of a program turning people behind bars from substance abuse into law-abiding productive citizens in La Porte County. An audience of about 100 people at the La Porte County Complex applauded upon...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician

Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy