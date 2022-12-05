Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
The WMU Women’s Basketball Team Made A Teammate Cry
And you probably will too, when you find out why. The Broncos Women's Hoop Team Made The Holidays Special For One Of Its Players. The Western Women's Basketball team has held their own after a challenging opening month of its season. They have played against top notch competition like in-state Big Ten foes, Michigan and Michigan State, both highly regarded teams, so they have some much needed time off over the Holidays. And many of the players will spend that time at home with their families.
Do You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Will Grand Grand Rapids UICA Still Exist in Our Art Scene?
It was an email statement that was issued late yesterday afternoon that caught my eye. I came to me and said, An Update About the Future of the UICA. I opened it with great anticipation. The UICA had been in a real struggle since the pandemic, and I was hoping...
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
Visit Santa In West Michigan With Your Dogs or Cats 2022
Christmas is for kitties, and puppies too. And this holiday season you've got lots of opportunities to take your fluffy furever friends to visit Santa Claus in metro Grand Rapids. Where can I take my pets to get Christmas pics in Grand Rapids?. Many locations in West Michigan will have...
New Coffee Shop Donating 10 Percent of Profits to Charity Opens in Grand Rapids
Looking for a new spot to grab a cup of coffee? A new café focused on sustainability, charity, and inclusivity has opened in Grand Rapids. Last Mile Cafe is officially open at at 1006 Hall St. SE in Grand Rapids!. The new business held its grand opening Sunday, December...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Get Ready! Electric Forest Announced 52 Artists For Next Year’s Festival
The new year hasn't even begun. Electric Forest released a partial lineup for next year's festival. Since 2011, the eccentric festival has brought in over thousands of fun and music-loving people for the four-day festival. Slated for June 22nd to 25th, Electric Forest announced 52 artists that will be touching...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Heads Up – Traffic Signals Downtown Grand Rapids are Going Back to Normal
If you've been downtown Grand Rapids the past few years, you've noticed something different about the traffic signals... Since the summer of 2020, traffic lights downtown have been blinking red, creating all-way stops at intersections. What's Going On With the Blinking Red Lights Downtown Grand Rapids?. As less people were...
Even Deaf Children Want The Chance to Communicate With Santa
Every little child waits in anticipation to sit on Santa's lap to tell them what they want for Christmas, but what happens when that child cannot hear or speak? A solution is coming to Grand Rapids. Never Take Your Senses For Granted. One thing I have learned from being involved...
The City of Kentwood Has Set Up a Christmas Tree Recycling Event
If you are a resident of Kentwood, you won't have to worry about what to do with your old Christmas tree or old string lights this year, the city will recycle them. Here are a few ideas if you don't live in Kentwood. What Do I Do With My Christmas...
