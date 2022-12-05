ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Teen mom and baby missing in NC, deputies say

By Amber Trent
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release.

Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

NC billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; victims include teen and former barber

Deputies said in a release that Tikhia Underwood has a medical condition that requires medicine and left without it and “may [be] confused.”

According to deputies, “Tikhia was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts, and multicolored crocs.”

If you know anything, deputies said to call 911 or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Detective J. Callen at (910) 677-5572.

