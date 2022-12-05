Read full article on original website
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge
One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night. Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
Dusty Baker Shares His Thoughts On Justin Verlander Signing With Mets
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
3 moves Yankees must make next after re-signing Aaron Judge to $360 million deal
The New York Yankees have been fighting hard to re-sign Aaron Judge over the past few months, and their efforts finally paid off early on Wednesday morning, as the Yankees managed to lock up Judge on a massive long-term deal. Judge’s contract officially came in at nine years, $360 million, which is one of the biggest deals in MLB history.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Roberts: Justin Verlander has ‘b—h-slapped’ NL East in his career
WFAN’s Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” talked about New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander’s dominance against their NL East rivals throughout his career, and much more.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple
Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
Red Sox Interested in Hosting 2025 Or 2027 MLB All-Star Game
Red Sox interested in hosting 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston has not hosted many All-Star Games despite being a four-team sports city. That drought could end in the somewhat near future if the MLB All-Star Game returns to Fenway Park. MLB commissioner...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan
The Dodgers needs this offseason only continue to pile up
Aaron Judge’s next team is … the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
This week, the baseball world hangs on the future of a fella by the name of Aaron Judge. Fresh off one of the greatest self-bets in sports history, in which the Yankees slugger broke the single-season AL home-run record after turning down a $330-million-plus deal from the Pinstripes, Judge is now a free agent. He might return to New York. He might go to San Francisco. The jury (ahem) remains out, but on Tuesday a shocking new contender for his services emerged:
