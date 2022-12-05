ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats

RENO, Nev. – Heading into this year’s midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states had a lot on his mind. A new Nevada law required every voter to get a mailed ballot, new processes were in effect...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Near Record Heat Afternoons Continue

Get ready for another warm, humid and cloudy day! Expect morning temps sitting in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. Watch out for the fog that will swallow up some of our coastal areas through mid-morning. The afternoon temperatures will top out in the...
FLORIDA STATE

