The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
Odell Beckham Jr. has told people that he's looking for a "home." He's not interested in a "prove it" deal for the rest of this season. He wants a commitment from his new team — and apparently a big one — for at least this year and next.
FOX Sports
Why Tom Brady is tired of Tampa, not football | THE HERD
Tom Brady threw two touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Bucs final two drives to lead a 17-16 fourth quarter comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. While the Saints have given Brady trouble, he overcame them on Monday Night Football. However, he was seen yelling at himself on the sidelines prior to the touchdown drives, which raises a question on whether TB12 is tired of football or the organization. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Brady is tired of Tampa.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, Bucs Super Bowl contenders after late 4th quarter win over Saints in Week 13? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Schlereth explains the last five minutes of the game were great, but the Bucs cannot play like that for the remainder of the season. Schlereth believes this year has been tough on Brady for many reasons but believes he will be back next season.
FOX Sports
Will Tom Brady's Bucs be a tough out in the playoffs despite 6-6 record? | SPEAK
The Tampa Bay Bucs were down by 13 points with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Then, Tom Brady magic happened, when he threw two touchdowns in the Bucs final two drives. Brady set an NFL record for 44 career touchdowns in the fourth quarter/overtime (Peyton Manning had 43) as the Bucs improved to 6-6 with a 17-16 win. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Tampa would be a hard out in the playoffs or not, despite their .500 record.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo could reportedly return to 49ers in 7-8 weeks | THE HERD
Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot during the San Francisco 49ers' 33-17 Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. However, there is a big silver lining: his return. If his rehabilitation goes as planned, he could reportedly return in seven-eight weeks. This means he could return for the NFC Divisional Round at seven weeks and the NFC Championship Game within eight, if the Niners go on a playoff run. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report.
FOX Sports
Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL
The book on the Philadelphia Eagles has been simple and obvious all season long. The best way to compete with them — maybe even the only way — has been by running the ball through their defense. That's their biggest weakness. At least it was, until Sunday afternoon,...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad' | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Wilson, who's Denver Broncos are now 3-9 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While many are looking to the former Seattle quarterback and pointing fingers, Colin lays out why he's not sure Russ is to blame for the struggles of the season.
FOX Sports
The Transfer Portal & How It's Forever Changed College Football | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt takes a hard look at the transfer portal in college football and how it's changed the way programs are built, for better or for worse. Even more than NIL, Klatt explains how the transfer portal has allowed new coaches to come in and rebuild programs exponentially faster than ever before. Look at the way the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and even Tennessee Volunteers have transformed and completely turned things around in 2 years or less all because of the portal. Is this a good thing for college football? Joel isn't so sure.
FOX Sports
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Ohio State in the CFP | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler for another mailbag episode. RJ and Tyler discuss how Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury will affect Ohio State’s chances in the College Football Playoff. They also respond to fans who replied to RJ’s tweet about JSN. Some fans think this injury doesn’t matter because JSN has been out for practically the entire season, while other fans believe it’s a huge loss and hurts Ohio State’s chances.
FOX Sports
Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW
Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
FOX Sports
Nick warns to BE CAREFUL with DEN vs. KC (-9.5) | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains the Broncos offense is going backwards, not even reaching the red zone once last week. Despite the Broncos poor offensive play Nick warns the Broncos always give the Chiefs a hard time at least once a year and because of this he warns to be careful at (-9.5).
FOX Sports
The Cowboys are a 'true, legit' Super Bowl contender, says Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Is this really the Dallas Cowboys year? Watch as Skip Bayless breaks down why it, is indeed, the year for America's Team to reach and win the Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Should 49ers stick with Brock Purdy or sign Baker Mayfield? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield and the San Francisco 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season. Brock Purdy is no longer 'Mr. Irrelevant' but Colin explains why the Niners should not sign Baker.
FOX Sports
Louisville set to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach, per reports
Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm,...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Mayfield, Rams pull off comeback win vs. Raiders
Week 14 of the NFL season kicked off with Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams pulling off an incredible come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Here are the highlights!. Starting off with a bang. Derek Carr & Co. set the tone early in this...
FOX Sports
Mike White's impact, Von Miller's void and more questions ahead of Jets vs. Bills
The AFC East is wide open. As good as the Buffalo Bills (9-3) have been, they only have a two-game lead on the New York Jets (7-5). If New York wins, it can sweep Buffalo. With those wins in hand, all the Jets would need to do to pass the Bills is have an equal record or better.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all
The injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has affected the team's odds to win the Super Bowl. Garoppolo suffered what was described as a season-ending broken left foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that it's possible Garoppolo didn't break his foot. No official medical update has been provided.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' composed but driven approach is perfect for league-best Eagles
Emotion is coursing through the city of Philadelphia's sporting heart right now, for there is no other way to be. Not when an Eagles season that doubles as a dream continues to unfurl, seemingly bringing fresh delights on a weekly basis. Not when some moderate summer optimism has transformed into...
FOX Sports
Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal
This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
