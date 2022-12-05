FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt takes a hard look at the transfer portal in college football and how it's changed the way programs are built, for better or for worse. Even more than NIL, Klatt explains how the transfer portal has allowed new coaches to come in and rebuild programs exponentially faster than ever before. Look at the way the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and even Tennessee Volunteers have transformed and completely turned things around in 2 years or less all because of the portal. Is this a good thing for college football? Joel isn't so sure.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO