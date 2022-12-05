ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

Why Tom Brady is tired of Tampa, not football | THE HERD

Tom Brady threw two touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Bucs final two drives to lead a 17-16 fourth quarter comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. While the Saints have given Brady trouble, he overcame them on Monday Night Football. However, he was seen yelling at himself on the sidelines prior to the touchdown drives, which raises a question on whether TB12 is tired of football or the organization. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Brady is tired of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady, Bucs Super Bowl contenders after late 4th quarter win over Saints in Week 13? | THE HERD

FOX Sports NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Schlereth explains the last five minutes of the game were great, but the Bucs cannot play like that for the remainder of the season. Schlereth believes this year has been tough on Brady for many reasons but believes he will be back next season.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Will Tom Brady's Bucs be a tough out in the playoffs despite 6-6 record? | SPEAK

The Tampa Bay Bucs were down by 13 points with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Then, Tom Brady magic happened, when he threw two touchdowns in the Bucs final two drives. Brady set an NFL record for 44 career touchdowns in the fourth quarter/overtime (Peyton Manning had 43) as the Bucs improved to 6-6 with a 17-16 win. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Tampa would be a hard out in the playoffs or not, despite their .500 record.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could reportedly return to 49ers in 7-8 weeks | THE HERD

Jimmy Garoppolo broke his left foot during the San Francisco 49ers' 33-17 Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. However, there is a big silver lining: his return. If his rehabilitation goes as planned, he could reportedly return in seven-eight weeks. This means he could return for the NFC Divisional Round at seven weeks and the NFC Championship Game within eight, if the Niners go on a playoff run. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

The Transfer Portal & How It's Forever Changed College Football | Breaking The Huddle

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt takes a hard look at the transfer portal in college football and how it's changed the way programs are built, for better or for worse. Even more than NIL, Klatt explains how the transfer portal has allowed new coaches to come in and rebuild programs exponentially faster than ever before. Look at the way the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and even Tennessee Volunteers have transformed and completely turned things around in 2 years or less all because of the portal. Is this a good thing for college football? Joel isn't so sure.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Ohio State in the CFP | Number One College Football Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler for another mailbag episode. RJ and Tyler discuss how Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury will affect Ohio State’s chances in the College Football Playoff. They also respond to fans who replied to RJ’s tweet about JSN. Some fans think this injury doesn’t matter because JSN has been out for practically the entire season, while other fans believe it’s a huge loss and hurts Ohio State’s chances.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius | THE CARTON SHOW

Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford out injured, Baker could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Craig explains why Rams acquiring Baker after he was released from the Carolina Panthers is actually genius.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Nick warns to BE CAREFUL with DEN vs. KC (-9.5) | What's Wright?

Nick Wright explains the Broncos offense is going backwards, not even reaching the red zone once last week. Despite the Broncos poor offensive play Nick warns the Broncos always give the Chiefs a hard time at least once a year and because of this he warns to be careful at (-9.5).
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Louisville set to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach, per reports

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all

The injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has affected the team's odds to win the Super Bowl. Garoppolo suffered what was described as a season-ending broken left foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. But coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that it's possible Garoppolo didn't break his foot. No official medical update has been provided.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal

This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
DALLAS, TX

