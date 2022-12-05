ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors

Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal

Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
MADISON, WI
isthmus.com

Train station belongs in downtown Madison

The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy