Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
CBS 58
'We don't know where to go': Fire destroys single mother's home in Delavan
DELAVAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A little over a year ago, a single mom in Delavan was finally able to make her dream of living in a house a reality. But a giant setback has now caused her and her son to be homeless. As many were out Black Friday...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal
Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
isthmus.com
Train station belongs in downtown Madison
The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
madisoncommons.org
Dane County residents vote in favor of marijuana legalization in the general election
In the Nov. 8 general election, Dane County residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding resolutions in support of legalizing marijuana and wiping out records of those with marijuana-related convictions. According to unofficial election results, about 82% of voters in the county were in favor of both the legalization...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Wisconsin transfer WR Markus Allen decommits from Minnesota
Transfer season is never dull, that’s for sure. Former Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen, who committed to transferring to Minnesota back on Nov. 28, has had a change of heart, announcing on Twitter that he is re-opening his recruitment. It’s unclear if he is still considering the Golden Gophers.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
