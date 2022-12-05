Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Related
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
WHNT-TV
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
"Stuff the Stocking" collecting toys and more for local hospital patients
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Huntsville Hospital Foundation is hosting a “Stuff the Stocking” donation box to collect toys, toiletries and other items for patients who are hospitalized at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children (HHW&C) during the holidays. The campaign will run through December 30th. “Stuff the Stocking...
WAAY-TV
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
doppleronline.ca
Community members gather to remember victims of femicide
Photo: Fifty-two candles are lit at a gathering in Huntsville on December 6. The number of candles represents the 52 women and girls killed in Ontario in 2022. One hundred and seventy-two women were killed across Canada this year. There was a fog of deep sadness in the room as...
They need homes for Christmas: Dog adoptions sluggish at Huntsville animal shelter
Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard would really like to find some dogs a home for Christmas. If she and her staff aren’t able too, they may have some difficult decisions to make that would make for the bluest of holidays. “It’s been bad,” Sheppard said. “Adoptions have been...
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
Huntsville seeks community's input on greenways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After two successful greenway public input meetings in November, the City of Huntsville and Land Trust of North Alabama are casting a wider net to gain more community feedback. For three weeks, the City and Land Trust are inviting citizens to participate in a brief survey...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Students and parents at Chaffee Elementary have a sense of relief after the venue of their play was approved after being subjected to cancellation. A winter performance from students at Chaffee Elementary was subject to being canceled based on its venue. ”I haven’t told her...
All kinds of folks were out at this year's Huntsville Christmas Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The highly anticipated 8th Annual Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade featured over 80 quality floats, animals, and marching bands; ensuring that all different kinds of groups and people were out celebrating downtown... like local children's theatre group, Around the Curtain: "We're having a great time and we're just promoting the new theater company. It just started last year."
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
Contagious bird flu confirmed in Lawrence County flock
Cases of highly contagious bird flu have been discovered in a non-commercial flock in Lawrence County.
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
WAFF
Huntsville Police Officer gives tips on how to avoid porch pirates
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The more we buy online, the greater the threat of so-called porch pirates stealing our gifts. According to a new report by SafeWise, a home security company, there have been 260 million packages stolen from porches across the country in the last year. This is up by 50 million from the year before, totaling nearly $20 billion worth of stolen items per year.
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Decatur woman found safe after three-month search
A woman from Decatur was found safely Thursday after being reported missing almost three months ago.
Huntsville library adds new local artists to streaming service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s (HMCPL) Blast Music Streaming Platform has added 25 new North Alabama artists to its free music streaming service. The total number of artists on the platform is 108; with 109 albums representing a wide range of musical genres including hip-hop,...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0