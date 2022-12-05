ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations

A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Community members gather to remember victims of femicide

Photo: Fifty-two candles are lit at a gathering in Huntsville on December 6. The number of candles represents the 52 women and girls killed in Ontario in 2022. One hundred and seventy-two women were killed across Canada this year. There was a fog of deep sadness in the room as...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Upcoming Cullman Christmas events

CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week.   Thursday, Dec. 8  Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert  7 p.m.  The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble.  Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony  6 p.m.  Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville seeks community's input on greenways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After two successful greenway public input meetings in November, the City of Huntsville and Land Trust of North Alabama are casting a wider net to gain more community feedback. For three weeks, the City and Land Trust are inviting citizens to participate in a brief survey...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

All kinds of folks were out at this year's Huntsville Christmas Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The highly anticipated 8th Annual Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade featured over 80 quality floats, animals, and marching bands; ensuring that all different kinds of groups and people were out celebrating downtown... like local children's theatre group, Around the Curtain: "We're having a great time and we're just promoting the new theater company. It just started last year."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust

HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police Officer gives tips on how to avoid porch pirates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The more we buy online, the greater the threat of so-called porch pirates stealing our gifts. According to a new report by SafeWise, a home security company, there have been 260 million packages stolen from porches across the country in the last year. This is up by 50 million from the year before, totaling nearly $20 billion worth of stolen items per year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock

State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville library adds new local artists to streaming service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s (HMCPL) Blast Music Streaming Platform has added 25 new North Alabama artists to its free music streaming service. The total number of artists on the platform is 108; with 109 albums representing a wide range of musical genres including hip-hop,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

