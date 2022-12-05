ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record

The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

1 Crazy Stat Through 13 Weeks For Raiders’ Davante Adams

It took a little while, but the Las Vegas Raiders are beginning to find their footing. After going 2-7 to start the season and people questioning if Josh McDaniels was going to make it through the year as head coach, the team responded following Mark Davis giving McDaniels a vote of confidence.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Bears fan offers some sour grapes on Packers

I would be lying if I wasn’t a little bit excited that the Bears might beat the Packers on Sunday. I saw the first half and saw how they actually were dominating the Packers. How the Bears, for the first time in maybe my entire life, had the better QB. How the tides had shifted. Finally. But then the second half came and the Bears went into a bit of a shell, the Packers scored twice, and the Bears lost. Rinse. Repeat. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: The Good, Bad, And Ugly From Latest Loss

The Chicago Bears dropped their sixth straight game and ninth in ten. Here are the good, bad, and ugly from the game. Well, after a good start to the season it seemed as if the Chicago Bears would prove their detractors wrong. Many NFL analysts projected them to win just three games all season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' known opponents for 2023 season so far

With just four games left this season (and Chicago sitting at 3-10), we’re taking a look ahead at the 2023 season. Specifically, who the Bears will face. We know all but three of the Bears’ upcoming opponents in 2023. Chicago will play the NFC South and AFC West next season, as well as their NFC North foes twice. The three unknown opponents will be same-place finishers in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC North.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy