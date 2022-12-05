'I've always had gay friends and been involved in the community since I was young'...These stars are LGBTQIA+ Allies

Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Samantha Markle's Daughter Ashleigh Hale Speaks Out For First Time, Says She Stopped Talking To Her Mom Due To Her Behavior Toward Meghan Markle
Samantha Markle — who is Meghan Markle's half-sister — was mentioned in Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8. In the documentary, Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale, who was later adopted by her paternal grandparents, revealed she connected with her mom in 2007, but things later took a turn for the worse. "After the news first broke Samatha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me," Hale said. "What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment, and it felt like no matter what I said, you...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
‘One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince Breaks Down In First Interview Since Husband Killed By Lightning
Bevin Prince finally spoke out after losing her husband five months ago in a bizarre accident. The former One Tree Hill actress sat down in her first televised interview since William Friend was killed by lightning during a boating excursion in North Carolina. “I’m just so proud. I’m so proud that I got to do life with him,” she told ABC News on Friday, Dec. 9. “He was one of the the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, by far. He lit up every single room he came into. You never forgot when you met Will Friend.”
