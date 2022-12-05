ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Blue Santa Program is underway, parade on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Santa Claus is obviously known for wearing red and white, but there are exceptions to every rule. The San Antonio Police Department is now taking donations for this year’s Blue Santa Program, which will provide Christmas presents of all kinds for thousands of underprivileged children in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

‘JOYFUEL’ CHRISTMAS FREE GAS DRIVE THRU + TOYS

ReachUp Ministries is the only nonprofit giving away gas and toys. This year Unity Christmas Toy Giveaway is excited to present a JOYFUEL CHRISTMAS with a free drive through gas fill and free toys and sit-down entertainment from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Stripes Valero at 4038 E. Houston Street, San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

An Amazing Holiday Program is Set to Take Place Starting December 8th

An Amazing Holiday Program at Pearl Includes 8th Annual Chanukah Celebration, Retail Shopping Event, Mariachi Music & Canciones de Navidad. Pearl is excited to announce an amazing holiday program this year. In addition to the Wednesday Holiday Night Markets in December, Pearl will also host a holiday shopping event featuring artisan gifts, exclusive promotions, extended hours and more, as well as the property’s 8th annual Chanukah celebration and a new, festive mariachi showcase.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December. A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie. December Menu Includes:. Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry. Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
visitsanantonio.com

Enjoy These Holiday Events in San Antonio This December

‘Tis the season to start planning your December itinerary. No matter what holiday you celebrate, San Antonio has no shortage of exciting experiences – from musical events to ballet performances, holiday lights, and more. Bring yourself, your friends, and your family to enjoy everything this highly walkable city offers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Where you can find this Big Red-sipping Santa in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — He's painted eye-catching murals of David Bowie, Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Vicente Fernandez on San Antonio's walls. But for his latest work, one of San Antonio's most prolific muralists, Colton Valentine, tackled a celebrity bigger than all of them: Santa Claus. With a puro San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

