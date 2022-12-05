Read full article on original website
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Kids at 12 H-E-B Plus locations gather as many toys as possible in 45 seconds for a good cause
SAN ANTONIO – What’s better than a shopping spree? More than one shopping spree. This was the case for 24 kids across 12 H-E-B Plus stores who had a chance to gather as many toys as possible in 45 seconds and all for a good cause. H-E-B will...
KSAT 12
Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season
San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
tpr.org
Holiday festivities continue downtown, some free parking on Tuesdays and Sundays
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Holiday celebrations continue in downtown San Antonio well into January 2023. Events include shopping, ice skating, strolling by the...
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
KTSA
San Antonio Blue Santa Program is underway, parade on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Santa Claus is obviously known for wearing red and white, but there are exceptions to every rule. The San Antonio Police Department is now taking donations for this year’s Blue Santa Program, which will provide Christmas presents of all kinds for thousands of underprivileged children in the Alamo City.
San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim ensures no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.
saobserver.com
‘JOYFUEL’ CHRISTMAS FREE GAS DRIVE THRU + TOYS
ReachUp Ministries is the only nonprofit giving away gas and toys. This year Unity Christmas Toy Giveaway is excited to present a JOYFUEL CHRISTMAS with a free drive through gas fill and free toys and sit-down entertainment from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Stripes Valero at 4038 E. Houston Street, San Antonio.
PB&J sandwich shop takes concept to the next level | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us remember the days of packing a sack lunch with a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich inside. And one South Texas business wanted to re-create that nostalgia, but with his own personal twist. We visited PB&J with Tay on 5335 McCullough Avenue. "We're...
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
flicksandfood.com
An Amazing Holiday Program is Set to Take Place Starting December 8th
An Amazing Holiday Program at Pearl Includes 8th Annual Chanukah Celebration, Retail Shopping Event, Mariachi Music & Canciones de Navidad. Pearl is excited to announce an amazing holiday program this year. In addition to the Wednesday Holiday Night Markets in December, Pearl will also host a holiday shopping event featuring artisan gifts, exclusive promotions, extended hours and more, as well as the property’s 8th annual Chanukah celebration and a new, festive mariachi showcase.
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
KSAT 12
Bakery Lorraine offers festive treats for the holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Bakery Lorraine is offering holiday-inspired desserts through December. A few limited-edition offerings include apple pie, holiday-flavored macarons, and whiskey pecan pie. December Menu Includes:. Redberry Tart - Vanilla tart filled with fresh raspberry. Chocolate Caramel Tart - Caramel filling topped with a chocolate ganache and mini...
KSAT 12
Mother of murdered woman hopes $5K reward will trigger memories, bring justice
SAN ANTONIO – Lisa Reyes has been silently mourning and waiting for SAPD to find her daughter’s killer. After Crime Stoppers announced a reward this week, she broke her silence, pleading for the community to help her find justice. The body of Alexandria Reyes was found stuffed in...
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
Little Bites: San Antonio food news includes hiring events, TABC inspections, seasonal menus
The inaugural New Year's Eve party at the Pearl's Carriqui is also making food news.
visitsanantonio.com
Enjoy These Holiday Events in San Antonio This December
‘Tis the season to start planning your December itinerary. No matter what holiday you celebrate, San Antonio has no shortage of exciting experiences – from musical events to ballet performances, holiday lights, and more. Bring yourself, your friends, and your family to enjoy everything this highly walkable city offers...
KENS 5
Where you can find this Big Red-sipping Santa in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — He's painted eye-catching murals of David Bowie, Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Vicente Fernandez on San Antonio's walls. But for his latest work, one of San Antonio's most prolific muralists, Colton Valentine, tackled a celebrity bigger than all of them: Santa Claus. With a puro San...
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
