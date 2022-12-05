SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."

