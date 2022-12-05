Read full article on original website
Related
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KSAT 12
Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection in his Republican-dominated state. Beshear filed for...
KSAT 12
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law. The law, known as Senate Bill...
Best Cities for Families To Live on $6,000 a Month
According to the most recent Consumer Expenditure Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average household earns $84,352 a year and spends $70,258 a year. Data from the BLS survey...
Comments / 0