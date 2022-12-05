Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison

Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Pain physician convicted in $4.5M fentanyl kickback scheme
Former CEO and owner of Sarasota (Fla.) Pain Associates Steven Chun, MD, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a $4.5 million fentanyl kickback scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 7. Dr. Chun, 59, must also forfeit $278,900, the proceeds of his...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota doctor gets 3.5 years in prison for taking bribes to prescribe opioids
A 59-year-old Sarasota doctor will serve more than three years in federal prison for accepting bribes to prescribe a spray containing the highly addictive and sometime deadly opioid fentanyl. U.S. District Judge William H. Jung sentenced Dr. Steven Chun to 42 months and ordered him to forfeit $278,900. Chun was...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota doctor gets 3 1/2 years for taking kickbacks from drug salesman
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Sarasota doctor was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday for conspiring to receive kickbacks and bribes from a drug company for prescribing its brand of fentanyl. A federal jury convicted Dr. Steven Chun, 59, in May of conspiring with drug salesman Daniel...
fox13news.com
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
Off-duty Chicago officer accused of urinating in ice machine at Florida bar
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Sexual-harassment case involving Clearwater Republican and former Senator Jack Latvala heads to hearing
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted an investigation, but Latvala was not charged with any crimes.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County woman arrested, accused of purchasing illegal firearms for convicted felon
On December 7th, The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant in conjunction with Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1368 NE Sunset Avenue. It started with an out of county arrest warrant for...
Todd and Julie Chrisley could both serve time in Florida prisons
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley may go to Florida to serve out their combined 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Wednesday.
Pinellas County Sheriff To Update Public On Murder Charges In 2001 Death Of Juvenile
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the First Degree Murder Indictment related to a deceased juvenile female who was found on the Duke Energy Trail in 2021. This is s developing
Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
Tampa Man Gets One Year And A Day In Federal Prison For Filing False Tax Return
TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell has sentenced Steven Brickner to 12 months and a day for filing a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for the tax year 2017. The Court also imposed a $7,500 fine. Brickner pleaded guilty on February
YAHOO!
Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Pinellas shelter suspends dog operations due to highly contagious pneumovirus
Pinellas County Animal Services is suspending dog operations for the rest of the year after an outbreak of highly contagious pneumovirus.
Florida Woman Charged In DUI Manslaughter Of Clearwater Motorcyclist
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19 early Sunday morning that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred when a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater, turned in front
Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.
George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
wengradio.com
Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide
Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving woman during Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is honoring one of its deputies for an act of bravery during Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 28, 2022, Deputy Kevin Geis was standing guard at a shelter at Braden River High School. It was during his rounds of the school campus at 3 a.m. that he heard a man yelling for help. Geis responded quickly and found that a 73-year-old woman had fallen head first into a drainage ditch that was full of water.
