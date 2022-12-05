Read full article on original website
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Germany is 'fully decoupling' from Russia, eyes China as 'systemic' rival: German foreign minister
The foreign minister spoke with Fox News Digital at the Aspen Security Forum, about the impact of winter on Europe's energy supply while the Russia-Ukraine war is still ongoing.
Voice of America
Biden Touts Advanced Chips Manufacturing in Visit to Arizona Semiconductor Plant
U.S. President Joe Biden was in Arizona Tuesday promoting investments in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. He was joined by officials from the Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC, which says it is tripling its Arizona investment. VOA correspondent Michelle Quinn has our story.
Voice of America
Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit
Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines since Aug
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained around a dollar on Friday, but global benchmarks were set for their biggest weekly decline since early August on growing recession fears following weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.
Fire rages through shopping mall in Moscow suburbs
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fire engulfed one of the largest shopping malls near Moscow early on Friday, emergency services said, leading to the collapse of part of the structure, which complicated firefighters' efforts to douse the flames.
