Corning, CA

Mugshot of man who threw molotov cocktails at cops goes viral

By DJ Byrnes
The Comeback
 3 days ago
Local authorities arrested a California man Wednesday night after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at police officers. Officers from the Corning Police Department made the arrest around 5 p.m.

Officers initially responded to a loud banging noise outside their precinct on the 700 block of Fourth Street. There, officers discovered the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Cassidy Russ, “fumbling with an item near the front of his waistband,” the police said in a statement.

Russ did not respond to the officers’ verbal commands and instead lit the Molotov cocktail and threw the lethal concoction at the officers. The cocktail missed its intended target and exploded near a parked vehicle.

A Molotov cocktail is a homemade bomb. An empty glass bottle is filled with gasoline and stuffed with a cloth that acts as a wick for when the cocktail is deployed.

Fox News reports that officers “observed Russ walking away from the police department following the deployment of the bomb and onto Solano Street.”

Authorities told reporters that officers “pursued Russ after observing him near the department. An off-duty officer tackled Russ on the 1300 block of Solano Street, but Russ continued to resist arrest by concealing his hands by his waistband and backpack.”

Russ is innocent until proven guilty.

[Story from Fox News Digital ; photo from Tehama County Sheriff]

The post Mugshot of man who threw molotov cocktails at cops goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 11

