ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEI Sports Radio

Patriots-Raiders bumped out of primetime in the midst of disappointing seasons

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACeQo_0jY6C1N700

Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels isn't as compelling as it used to be, according to the NFL.

For the latest on the Patriots, check out WEEI and Audacy's "1st and Foxborough."

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed reports on Monday that the Patriots' Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders is being flexed out of primetime in favor of an NFC East grudge match between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

The Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-4-1), who have become two of the NFL's bigger surprises in 2022, just tied last Sunday and will be jockeying for what could be the final NFC playoff spot. The Patriots (6-6) and Raiders (5-7), meanwhile, are slogging through disappointing seasons and are both currently on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots-Raiders matchup will now be played at 4:05 p.m. and broadcast on FOX, and there's still plenty of intrigue around McDaniels' first regular-season game against his old mentor Belichick since 2009. The two teams held joint practices and played each other in the third week of preseason, but the Raiders largely rested their starters for the game.

New England has dropped all three primetime games they've had this season, including their last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills on consecutive Thursday nights.

Las Vegas has also begun to shake off a horrible start to the season, having won three straight games and finally showing the offensive promise that made them preseason playoff contenders. They've topped 400 yards of total offense in each game of their win streak and face a Patriots team that has struggled to contain dynamic quarterbacks and skill players this year.

Still, having a game with those kinds of storylines bumped out of Sunday Night Football in favor of the Commanders and Giants tells you everything about how this season has gone for both teams to this point.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
BALTIMORE, MD
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy