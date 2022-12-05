ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ex-Tijuana soccer player gets credit for time served for smuggling attempt

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0jY6Bsao00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The top goal scorer of all time for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles was sentenced Monday to credit for 86 days already served in custody for trying to smuggle two women across the border at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Raul Enriquez-Arambula, 37, pleaded guilty to driving two undocumented women to the border on Sept. 11.

The women, both Mexican citizens, told officers that they agreed to pay between $15,000 and $18,500 to be brought into the United States, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement filed in federal court states Enriquez- Arambula was driving a 2016 Cadillac SRX inspected by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer just after 5 a.m.

The officer conducting the inspection saw a blanket covering something in the rear of the car, asked him to open the rear hatch, and found the women concealed underneath the blanket, according to the document. The document states that Enriquez-Arambula denied knowing the women or how they got into his vehicle.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan imposed the time-served sentence sought by defense attorney Anton Vialtsin, who wrote in a sentencing memorandum that "public shaming and probable career-opportunity loss already served as massive punishment to him."

Through a Spanish-speaking interpreter, Enriquez-Arambula said, "I think this is a mistake that is going to mark all my life" and told the judge, "I give you my word that this is not going to happen again."

Vialtsin wrote "Raul is unlikely to ever receive permission to re-enter or work in the United States." However, the attorney also wrote that his client has spoken with the president of the Tijuana soccer team, "who is interested in bringing Raul for another season."

Enriquez-Arambula played for the Xolos from 2007 until 2013, during which time he scored 81 goals, nearly twice as many as the second-place goal scorer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting

Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Matt Araiza legal decision announced

Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged with any crimes in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a San Diego State campus party, it was announced on Wednesday. Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Read more... The post Matt Araiza legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

No criminal charges filed against former SDSU Punter Matt Araiza

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has announced that former SDSU & Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang rape case from October 2021. After the allegations, Araiza was dropped from the Buffalo Bills roster, he has never...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy