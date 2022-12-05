Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
YAHOO!
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
41nbc.com
Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in prison following drug conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges. A news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office says Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon to 20 years with 10 of those to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Mixon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, “along with other conditions,” the release said.
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking
MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
Houston County judge sentences 41-year-old man to 20 years in prison on heroin trafficking charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 41-year-old man was convicted by a Houston County jury on heroin trafficking charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on July 23, 2019, Warner Robins Police investigators found a bag of drugs on the floor of the defendant's car during a traffic stop.
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
WALB 10
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
wgxa.tv
DOJ says Warner Robins 'career criminal' to serve 20 years on meth charges
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who the Department of Justice says has a career violent past has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a meth trafficking organization in Warner Robins. 41-year-old Reginald Lowe, who was already serving a sentence for an aggravated assault...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
wgxa.tv
$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man
The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
southgatv.com
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
wgxa.tv
Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
Comments / 0