TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO