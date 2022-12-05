ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police arrest teen suspected of being ‘Ride Away Robber’

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — The Aurora Police Department announced Sunday the arrest of a teen suspected of being the “Ride Away Robber” in connection with a string of armed robberies in the city.

Roberto Ticas-Mojica, 19, was arrested Tuesday night and is facing felony menacing and other charges, according to a statement from the department.

The teen is suspected of nine armed robberies of convenience stores during the last two weeks.

Police said the suspect would approach a store counter with toiletries, snacks and gloves, and announce the robbery by revealing a pistol concealed in his waistband.

Police dubbed the suspect the “Ride Away Robber” because of his use of a silver bicycle to travel to the alleged crimes.

If you have any information about these robberies, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

Comments / 4

Roger Womack
3d ago

We end to start throwing the book at these punks or it will never stop !

Reply(1)
8
 

Denver7 News KMGH

