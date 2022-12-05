Christian Alston is used to Bartlett basketball playing in showcases and playing tough teams early in the season. The Panthers (7-2) played Little Rock Central (Ark.) in the Memphis Hoopfest in November. It played Duncansville (Texas), one of the top teams in the nation, on Dec. 2. And it will play Memphis East and Combine Academy (N.C.) in the Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase and be featured in a few more tournaments before the season ends.

BARTLETT, TN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO