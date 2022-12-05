Read full article on original website
Purcell Marian High School names Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach
Purcell Marian High School named Jeremy Pflug as its next head football coach on Friday morning. Pflug has a 55-26 record as a head coach in eight years in Greater Cincinnati high school programs.
Why Battle in the Bluff is more than just a showcase for Memphis-area athletes
Christian Alston is used to Bartlett basketball playing in showcases and playing tough teams early in the season. The Panthers (7-2) played Little Rock Central (Ark.) in the Memphis Hoopfest in November. It played Duncansville (Texas), one of the top teams in the nation, on Dec. 2. And it will play Memphis East and Combine Academy (N.C.) in the Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase and be featured in a few more tournaments before the season ends.
