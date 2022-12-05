Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) On Thursday at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior championships, 18-year-old Rex Maurer took over a second off his best time of 4:13.90 in the 500 free to swim a 4:12.33. His swim now ties him with Michael Phelps as the second-fastest American ever in the 17-18 age group, with Phelps having gone 4:12.33 in March 2004—five months before Maurer was born. The only swimmer faster than Maurer at his age was Texas’s Luke Hobson, who broke the 17-18 NAG three times in the 2021-22 NCAA season and set a best time of 4:08.42 that stands at the current record.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO