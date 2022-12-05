Video shows Ashford mom rescuing her screaming daughter from attacking raccoon

For decades, Chris Powell has consistently denigrated efforts of any group working to ameliorate or prevent the suffering of people in our state. In his recent op-ed (NAACP Masks the Irrelevance with Hysteria about Nooses, Nov. 29), he takes a page out of his same tired playbook to attack the NAACP for calling for strong action after a noose was found in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron. He calls it ‘hysteria’ about ‘mere nooses’ and ‘stupid juvenile pranks.’ It’s tempting to ignore this diatribe, but unfortunately, it fuels misconceptions of more altruistic people.

