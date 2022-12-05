Video shows Ashford mom rescuing her screaming daughter from attacking raccoon

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Police searching for assault suspect
VERNON — Police today are continuing to search for a suspect in an assault that occurred in the Rockville section of town on Tuesday. Police Lt. Robert Marra said they know the identity of the man they’re searching for, but haven’t located him yet. According to Marra,...
Windsor Locks man’s daughter convicted of manslaughter in his death, faces 7 years
The daughter of a man whose stabbed, decomposing body was found in a storage tote in the Windsor Locks condominium unit he shared with her and other family members accepted a plea bargain Thursday and was convicted of aiding or encouraging her then-boyfriend’s commission of first-degree manslaughter in the case.
Journal Inquirer
Police: Man hit with hammer in Manchester Walmart fight
MANCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hammer during a fight in Walmart Monday, police said. The person appears to have minor injuries to his hand, police said. The brawl broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the Customer Service department of the store at 420 Buckland Hills Drive, according to an Atlas One alert.
Men avoid jail for unwittingly supplying fentanyl that killed Manchester man
Neither of the men known to have been involved in supplying the drugs that killed Dustin Deschenes in his Manchester apartment in August 2019 will have to go to jail if they comply with probation conditions for the next three years. DIED: Dustin Deschenes, 35, on Aug. 27, 2019. CONVICTED:...
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Truck jackknifes on I-84 east lane
MANCHESTER — A tractor trailer jackknifed early today on Interstate 84, closing down all but one lane headed east, police said. State troopers responded to the incident around 7 a.m. this morning where the truck came to rest in the middle of the highway near Exit 62 in Manchester.
2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe’s on Tuesday, police said. The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
‘Toys for Tikes’ looking for families
VERNON — As the holiday season approaches, the Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association is reminding everyone that the Toys for Tikes program is in place to help families in need provide gifts for their children. “This is really a highlight of our year,” Diane Carpenter, fire department secretary and coordinator...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Getting the wrong impression of parents
In Chris Powell’s column titled “Life-changing teacher deal” on Nov. 21, Powell again shared his biased opinion that only rich municipalities have conscientious parents and that high absenteeism among city students is due to no parenting. Let me tell you a story. A few years ago, I...
New bridge
SOUTH WINDSOR — Detours, cost, and duration for the replacement of the Pleasant Valley Road bridge were presented to the South Windsor Town Council Monday, as the structure needs a full replacement. Town Engineer Jeffrey Doolittle said the state Department of Transportation made that determination after its last inspection...
South Windsor OKs 4-story storage facility
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a site plan for a nearly 100,000-square-foot storage facility to be built on 3.5 acres at 249 Ellington Road. In April the PZC approved a one-year moratorium on applications for warehouses because of public frustration over the noise and traffic and fear of tractor-trailers on suburban streets. The moratorium followed a contentious application to build a 360,000-square-foot warehouse along the nearby Talbot Lane and Governor’s Highway that was rejected twice.
Manager finalists to meet public Monday
GLASTONBURY — The finalists to succeed longtime Town Manager Richard J. Johnson are the town managers of Weston and Winchester and an engineer who has spent the last 16 years as director of public services for Newport, Rhode Island. The town will hold a “meet-and-greet” from 6 to 7:30...
Journal Inquirer
Mabelle B. Avery Middle School
SOMERS — These students were named to the first-trimester honor roll at Mabelle B. Avery Middle School.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: No, a noose is not just a piece of rope
For decades, Chris Powell has consistently denigrated efforts of any group working to ameliorate or prevent the suffering of people in our state. In his recent op-ed (NAACP Masks the Irrelevance with Hysteria about Nooses, Nov. 29), he takes a page out of his same tired playbook to attack the NAACP for calling for strong action after a noose was found in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School in Hebron. He calls it ‘hysteria’ about ‘mere nooses’ and ‘stupid juvenile pranks.’ It’s tempting to ignore this diatribe, but unfortunately, it fuels misconceptions of more altruistic people.
Tolland's Banning is becoming an ace
When Sean Sylvester arrived at his first practice as coach of the Northwest Catholic High boys golf team in August, an early Christmas present was waiting for him. “Before the season I had heard that we had a guy coming in from Kingswood-Oxford who was a really good soccer player but we were hoping would be swayed to the golf program,” Sylvester said. “The minute I set foot on the driving range and saw him, I knew he was something special.”
Somers mulls raises for town clerk, first selectman
SOMERS — After postponing a discussion last summer on raises for elected officials, the Board of Selectmen is ready to grant them, contingent on the Board of Finance’s approval. Selectmen recently voted unanimously to raise Town Clerk David Marti’s salary from $67,000 to $70,350, or 5%, pending approval...
Journal Inquirer
Asnuntuck rally to highlight building safety concerns
ENFIELD — Asnuntuck Community College students, faculty, and staff planned to hold a rally today to highlight concerns about various building safety issues, including the lack of response by administration to two gas leaks that could have led to an explosion, union members say. The Asnuntuck Congress of Connecticut...
Glastonbury courting deadline on land purchase for housing
SITUATION: Glastonbury Town Council has asked Board of Finance to reconsider its 3-3, party-line vote blocking $3.4 million purchase of 10.86 acres at end of Nye Road for affordable housing and town or Board of Education offices. STATUS: Council has scheduled special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the day before...
Journal Inquirer
Tong building purchase OK’d — with reservations
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 7-2 Tuesday to authorize the town manager to begin negotiating the purchase of 942 Main Street, otherwise known as the Tong building. The parents of Attorney General William Tong own the often vacant retail building in the south end of downtown under...
Comments / 0