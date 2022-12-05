ST. LOUIS – Some of us have food dehydrators, but have yet to break them out of their boxes. However, on Wednesday, that may change. Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond were here with a great gift idea -infused cocktails. You take dried fruit and some spices, and they explained the rest of the process. It’s a crafty and personal gift to give to your loved ones.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO