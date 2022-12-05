ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs host their in-state rivals this evening as the Washington Huskies brave the pass conditions for a contest in Spokane. It is the 49th contest between the two schools, with UW owning the all time record of 29-20. However, Gonzaga has won the last six meetings. UW last won back in 2006.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington

Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf sentenced for reckless driving

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was sentenced on Wednesday after a DUI arrest back in June. Nearly six months after Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, his DUI charge has been reduced to reckless driving. As a result, Machtolf must pay a $1,500 fine and report to jail on Friday to spend one day there.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday

Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday

We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need

Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KREM2

Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
POST FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy