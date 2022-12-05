Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga's uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday's matchup
Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. Earlier this week during a news conference in Seattle, Washington’s sixth-year coach was asked about the next challenge on the Huskies’ schedule under the premise that No. 18 Gonzaga might actually be … vulnerable?. It’s not the first time that theory has...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
The Gonzaga Bulldogs host their in-state rivals this evening as the Washington Huskies brave the pass conditions for a contest in Spokane. It is the 49th contest between the two schools, with UW owning the all time record of 29-20. However, Gonzaga has won the last six meetings. UW last won back in 2006.
slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington
Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
Gonzaga head baseball coach Mark Machtolf sentenced for reckless driving
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was sentenced on Wednesday after a DUI arrest back in June. Nearly six months after Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, his DUI charge has been reduced to reckless driving. As a result, Machtolf must pay a $1,500 fine and report to jail on Friday to spend one day there.
KHQ Right Now
Snow arrives in eastern Washington, areas north of Spokane could see 4-7 inches
Snow arrived in Spokane Thursday afternoon. Between three and five inches are expected in Spokane through Friday at noon, while higher totals are possible north of the city.
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
Chronicle
Eight Girls Believed to Be Underage Wives of Mormon Fundamentalist Found Hiding in Spokane
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Spokane?
Been in Spokane for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
FOX 28 Spokane
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
idaho.gov
North Idaho’s Priest River: A river in need
Not all rivers are created equal. Some, like the St. Joe River in North Idaho, boast good habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust coldwater fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. However, others, like the Priest River, are not so fortunate. For decades, Priest River has...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga baseball coach's DUI charge amended to reckless driving; ordered to spend 1 day in jail, 2 years probation
Gonzaga University head baseball coach Mark Machtolf will spend one day in jail and serve two years of probation after his charge from a DUI arrest earlier this year in Reardan was amended to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement. Machtolf’s blood alcohol content measured as high as...
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
What's the average gas heating bill in Spokane?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
