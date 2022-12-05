ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevants who have become very relevant, including Brock Purdy

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
It’s not often that the last player picked in the NFL Draft makes a huge impact in the league.

They do get celebrated as “Mr. Irrelevant” during Irrelevant Week, which ex-NFL receiver Paul Salata came up with in the 1970s, which is wonderful.

But there have been some Mr. Irrelevants who have become … relevant … in the NFL (and one who is very relevant in another football league!).

And that’s what we’re here to do, especially now that it looks like Brock Purdy — Mr. Irrelevant 2022 out of Iowa State — could be the starting QB the rest of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.

So let’s run through some of those names:

1

QB Brock Purdy (2022)

2

K Ryan Succop (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoPcW_0jY6AwEL00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He’s still out there kicking! He’s had long stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3

QB Chad Kelly (2017)

Jim Kelly’s nephew counts, because after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos, he helped lead the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup title in 2022.

4

LB Tae Crowder (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrtZg_0jY6AwEL00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

5

FB Jim Finn (1999)

Dude played seven seasons in the NFL!

6

DB Michael Green (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9NdN_0jY6AwEL00
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

He started 48 games and appeared in 104 of them, mostly for the Chicago Bears.

7

David Vobora (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjwHB_0jY6AwEL00
(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

He played in 40 NFL games and three seasons with the Rams.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

