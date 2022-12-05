7 NFL Draft Mr. Irrelevants who have become very relevant, including Brock Purdy
It’s not often that the last player picked in the NFL Draft makes a huge impact in the league.
They do get celebrated as “Mr. Irrelevant” during Irrelevant Week, which ex-NFL receiver Paul Salata came up with in the 1970s, which is wonderful.
But there have been some Mr. Irrelevants who have become … relevant … in the NFL (and one who is very relevant in another football league!).
And that’s what we’re here to do, especially now that it looks like Brock Purdy — Mr. Irrelevant 2022 out of Iowa State — could be the starting QB the rest of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.
So let’s run through some of those names:
1
QB Brock Purdy (2022)
2
K Ryan Succop (2009)
He’s still out there kicking! He’s had long stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3
QB Chad Kelly (2017)
Jim Kelly’s nephew counts, because after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos, he helped lead the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup title in 2022.
4
LB Tae Crowder (2020)
5
FB Jim Finn (1999)
Dude played seven seasons in the NFL!
6
DB Michael Green (2000)
He started 48 games and appeared in 104 of them, mostly for the Chicago Bears.
7
David Vobora (2008)
He played in 40 NFL games and three seasons with the Rams.
Comments / 0