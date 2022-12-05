ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gets another teaser trailer

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Another trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf came out over the weekend, providing some insight into the storyline.

This teaser, which is apparently an in-game cinematic, focuses on the backstory of Solas. He’s also known as Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf, last seen as a companion and villain in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Lore hounds will love this one since it goes into the franchise’s past, and narration from the ever-so-witty Varric, who fans will remember from Dragon Age 2, is fantastic too.

Check out the video for yourself below. There’s no actual gameplay footage, just a lot of animation and concept art.

Unfortunately, there’s still no release date information on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Other than some recent story teases, Bioware has kept most details regarding the game a well-kept secret. The company’s general manager Gary McKay did say that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is now in the alpha testing stage, meaning someone can play it from beginning to end.

If you’re looking for more from the franchise sooner rather than later, Netflix’s Dragon Age Absolution premieres later this week. It’ll take place within the game’s universe but tell a brand new story.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

