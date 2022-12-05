Read full article on original website
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Custom Ornament by Dace Kidd
TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
Roberts & Roberts kicks off annual 'The Ride is on Us' campaign to prevent drunk driving during holiday season
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler law firm will once again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. Roberts & Roberts law firm is partnering with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview to provide the complimentary service. There's also a number to...
Jones Teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announced that early childhood specialist education teacher, Jana McWain, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 National Lifechanger of the Year Award. "Ms. McWain's classroom is truly our 'happy place,'” said Jones Elementary School Principal Dr. NaTasha Crain. "The learning that happens in her class...
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen
ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
Smith County Veteran Services Office and CampV hold ceremony to kick off renovations
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on July 2022. A ceremony at CampV was held Tuesday morning to kick off renovations to a building that will provide services from the Smith County Veteran Services Office. Once the renovations are complete next year, the entire office will relocate to...
Tyler Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26
TYLER, Texas — Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department along with Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing locations for natural Christmas tree recycling. There will be designated areas to drop off trees at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Trees...
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
2 East Texas towns listed as Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 2020. You don't have to go far this holiday season to experience a Christmas town straight out of a Hallmark movie. Two East Texas towns were recognized on Trips to Discover's Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas. Jefferson. The...
Sunshine Pediatric Day Center opens to bring care for children with complex medical needs in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Sunshine Pediatric Day Center is a place for medically complex kids to receive all of their nursing and therapy needs in one place. For single working mom, Sheila Williamson, having this local facility has been a tremendous help. Her daughter, Adelia was born with two rare diseases making it difficult for her to talk.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022
TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
House fire in Tyler contained, crews work to determine cause
TYLER, Texas — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Richard Street in Tyler has been contained, according to crews on the scene. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the house is believed to be vacant. Officials said they are working to determine the cause of...
Gregg County Sheriff's Office search for missing Longview man
TYLER, Texas — According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebook, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd in Longview. Robinson is a 65-year-old Black male, 5'7" in height, weights around 175 lbs. Robinson drives a gray in color 2004 Nissan...
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
It's peak season for Fall foliage in East Texas - what to do when those leaves fall
TYLER, Texas — It's peak season for fall foliage in East Texas and this year has been a vibrant wonderland for leaf peepers. With gorgeous hues of yellow, orange and red painting our landscape some may see those vibrant colors as more yard work to come once the trees go bare.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department in mourning after firefighter dies
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Micah Swanson passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3. "Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021," the GBCFD...
