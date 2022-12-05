ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

CBS19

Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Custom Ornament by Dace Kidd

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Jones Teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announced that early childhood specialist education teacher, Jana McWain, has been nominated for the 2022-2023 National Lifechanger of the Year Award. "Ms. McWain's classroom is truly our 'happy place,'” said Jones Elementary School Principal Dr. NaTasha Crain. "The learning that happens in her class...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen

ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
ARP, TX
CBS19

Tyler Christmas tree recycling to start Dec. 26

TYLER, Texas — Starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department along with Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing locations for natural Christmas tree recycling. There will be designated areas to drop off trees at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Trees...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families

TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

2 East Texas towns listed as Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Dec. 2020. You don't have to go far this holiday season to experience a Christmas town straight out of a Hallmark movie. Two East Texas towns were recognized on Trips to Discover's Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas. Jefferson. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas Weekend Planner: Dec. 2-4, 2022

TEXAS, USA — December is finally here! And the first weekend of the month is filled with events that will get you into the Christmas spirit. Arp Christmas Parade and Festival: 9AM Downtown Arp. Blue Santa Pub Crawl: 4-8PM Downtown Tyler. Big Christmas Expo: 12-5PM Longview Fair Grounds. Whitehouse...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

House fire in Tyler contained, crews work to determine cause

TYLER, Texas — A house fire in the 1400 block of East Richard Street in Tyler has been contained, according to crews on the scene. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the house is believed to be vacant. Officials said they are working to determine the cause of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Sheriff's Office search for missing Longview man

TYLER, Texas — According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebook, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd in Longview. Robinson is a 65-year-old Black male, 5'7" in height, weights around 175 lbs. Robinson drives a gray in color 2004 Nissan...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
