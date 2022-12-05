A running list of the big names to watch in the 2022 college football transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has changed college sports in a fundamental way, particularly when it comes to college football.

Acquiring great players from the portal (and preventing your own players from entering it) is now an essential part of every college football coach’s job and Monday marks the day that players can officially enter their names into the portal and start fielding inquiries from other interested schools.

New names are rolling in fast and furious as we speak, but we’ve picked out a dozen big names currently in the portal to keep an eye on. They could change the fates of whichever teams they decide to join and could turn an also-ran into a title contender overnight.

1

Texas A&M QB Haynes King

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the starting job in 2021, King’s season ended quickly due to injury. A year later, he won the job again but couldn’t keep it for the length of the Aggies’ tumultuous 2022 season. Despite three years of experience at the college level, King still has three years of eligibility remaining.

2

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

He’s played in some of the biggest college football games of the last three seasons and now he’s looking for a new home. Uiagalelei is a former 5-star and No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

3

Texas QB Hudson Card

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Card did an admirable job in relief of injured starter Quinn Ewers this season, completing close to 70% of his passes and nearly pulling off a monumental upset over Alabama.

4

Cincinnati CB J.Q. Hardaway

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati developed an impressive reputation for turning out NFL-ready cornerbacks under Luke Fickell and Hardaway established himself as one of the best freshman corners in the country this season.

5

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne

One of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country this season, Pyne finished 8-2 as a starter for the Fighting Irish this year, including a 4-1 record against Top 25 opponents.

6

Texas A&M CB Denver Harris

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A former 5-star recruit and member of Jimbo Fischer’s, uh, heralded 2022 recruiting class, Harris played early on for the Aggies but missed the latter half of the season due to a suspension.

7

Alabama OL Javion Cohen

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A started at left guard for Alabama, Cohen helped lead one of the country’s best offensive attacks the last two seasons. Cohen has the size to play tackle or guard for most schools.

8

NC State QB Devin Leary

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter for NC State, Leary missed most of this season with a pectoral injury. He is one of the most prolific passers in NC State history with over 6,800 career passing yards.

9

Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

As part of a pass-heavy offense under Mike Leach, Thomas had the second-most receiving touchdowns on the team for the Bulldogs this season.

10

Tennessee RB Justin Williams-Thomas

A highly-rated recruit coming out of high school, Williams-Thomas has been buried behind a deep and talented stable of running backs at Tennessee but has the talent to contribute immediately for a Power 5 program.

11

Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was a major contributor to the Hokies’ offense this season with 37 receptions for an average of 18 yards per reception.