ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A running list of the big names to watch in the 2022 college football transfer portal

By Matt Scalici
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nutlz_0jY6AQBD00

The NCAA transfer portal has changed college sports in a fundamental way, particularly when it comes to college football.

Acquiring great players from the portal (and preventing your own players from entering it) is now an essential part of every college football coach’s job and Monday marks the day that players can officially enter their names into the portal and start fielding inquiries from other interested schools.

New names are rolling in fast and furious as we speak, but we’ve picked out a dozen big names currently in the portal to keep an eye on. They could change the fates of whichever teams they decide to join and could turn an also-ran into a title contender overnight.

1

Texas A&M QB Haynes King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ughl_0jY6AQBD00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the starting job in 2021, King’s season ended quickly due to injury. A year later, he won the job again but couldn’t keep it for the length of the Aggies’ tumultuous 2022 season. Despite three years of experience at the college level, King still has three years of eligibility remaining.

2

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqtTv_0jY6AQBD00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

He’s played in some of the biggest college football games of the last three seasons and now he’s looking for a new home. Uiagalelei is a former 5-star and No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

3

Texas QB Hudson Card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWRGF_0jY6AQBD00
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Card did an admirable job in relief of injured starter Quinn Ewers this season, completing close to 70% of his passes and nearly pulling off a monumental upset over Alabama.

4

Cincinnati CB J.Q. Hardaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afDEm_0jY6AQBD00
Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati developed an impressive reputation for turning out NFL-ready cornerbacks under Luke Fickell and Hardaway established himself as one of the best freshman corners in the country this season.

5

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne

One of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country this season, Pyne finished 8-2 as a starter for the Fighting Irish this year, including a 4-1 record against Top 25 opponents.

6

Texas A&M CB Denver Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGJt0_0jY6AQBD00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A former 5-star recruit and member of Jimbo Fischer’s, uh, heralded 2022 recruiting class, Harris played early on for the Aggies but missed the latter half of the season due to a suspension.

7

Alabama OL Javion Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHexK_0jY6AQBD00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A started at left guard for Alabama, Cohen helped lead one of the country’s best offensive attacks the last two seasons. Cohen has the size to play tackle or guard for most schools.

8

NC State QB Devin Leary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYTQo_0jY6AQBD00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter for NC State, Leary missed most of this season with a pectoral injury. He is one of the most prolific passers in NC State history with over 6,800 career passing yards.

9

Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kisLc_0jY6AQBD00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

As part of a pass-heavy offense under Mike Leach, Thomas had the second-most receiving touchdowns on the team for the Bulldogs this season.

10

Tennessee RB Justin Williams-Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Fb33_0jY6AQBD00

A highly-rated recruit coming out of high school, Williams-Thomas has been buried behind a deep and talented stable of running backs at Tennessee but has the talent to contribute immediately for a Power 5 program.

11

Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKSGb_0jY6AQBD00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was a major contributor to the Hokies’ offense this season with 37 receptions for an average of 18 yards per reception.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses edge rusher to transfer portal

The Tigers’ depth along the defensive line took a hit on Thursday as edge rusher Desmond Little announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. A junior from Pritchard, Alabama, and former three-star prospect, Little appeared in 14 games for the Tigers over three seasons,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation. Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Lincoln Riley and USC want to upgrade at defensive coordinator, they better act quickly

The coaching carousel is spinning. USC isn’t looking for a head coach, and of course, its defensive coordinator spot is currently occupied. However, with coaching jobs opening up, it’s certainly a situation in which the Trojans and Lincoln Riley could encourage certain members of their staff to “pursue new opportunities,” in the parlance of the industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy