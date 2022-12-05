ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might have a release date

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
The highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might have a release date. Briefly, the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam page listed a launch date of Mar. 16, 2023 (thanks, VGC).

That date is already gone, though – now replaced with a vague “coming soon” notice. Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) hasn’t made any announcement regarding Jedi: Survivor‘s release yet, so take all of this with a grain of salt. Heck, there hasn’t been much information on the game since its initial reveal trailer back in May 2022.

Gematsu managed to get a screenshot of the original Steam page listing, which you can check out below.

It’s also worth noting that during a recent EA earnings call, the publisher told investors that it plans to release a significant IP sometime before Mar. 31, 2022. Who knows what the game in question might be, but many believe it’s Jedi: Survivor. The aforementioned unveiling claimed Jedi: Survivor would be out in 2023, so there are multiple bits of evidence suggesting that the previous Steam listing was correct.

Again, nothing is certain until EA sets the record straight. Still, though, it’s looking like we might return to that galaxy far, far away soon enough.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

