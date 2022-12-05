Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
It stinks that Al Michaels, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't a part of our NFL Sundays anymore
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Our NFL Sundays used to be a lot cooler, didn’t they?. We’d get Joe Buck (who I think is the GOAT) and Troy...
Baker Mayfield impresses in Rams debut but former NFL players turned ESPN analysts are still skeptical
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toss aside by the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers within the span of five months, Baker Mayfield hasn’t in a long time looked like the quarterback who set a rookie record for most touchdown passes in 2018 or the one who led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020.
Alex Van Pelt doesn’t see snaps for Jacoby Brissett: Deshaun Watson needs to ‘work through the rust’
BEREA, Ohio — If Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has his druthers, Deshaun Watson will take every snap over the final five games, and the Browns won’t to turn to Jacoby Brissett — even in the almost must-win game Sunday in Cincinnati. “I think you always...
Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders in final minute for improbable 17-16 win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows how college football’s opt-outrage is overblown in both directions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in Ohio State’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay. He’s rehabbing, according to his father. By deciding not to play, the Ohio State receiver is hurting his draft stock, his college teammates...
Bengals’ matchup against Browns more than just a chance to get back at Cleveland
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was impossible for Bengals players and coaches to avoid the question this week, and for good reason. The Bengals have not beaten the Browns since 2019 and are 0-5 against them since the 2020 season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-4 against his Ohio rivals, and...
Josh Cribbs, Donnie Shell to be part of Hall of Fame fan event this weekend
CANTON, Ohio – Josh Cribbs and Hall of Famer Donnie Shell will be featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “Best. Football. Day. Ever.” Sunday, Dec. 11. Featured games will be a pair of AFC North matchups - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. Both games kick off at 1 p.m.
Bengals’ running back rotation: Is the case for sticking with Samaje Perine based on recency bias?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals headed off any controversy surrounding their running back rotation this week. Joe Mixon cleared the concussion protocol on Wednesday after missing two games and will be back in the starting lineup against the Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor labeled Mixon as the team’s starter...
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
Deshaun Watson didn’t have Browns WRs Amari Cooper and David Bell in practice Friday; Cooper questionable with hip
BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn’t have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle for an unknown reason.
All-Ohio Division I football: Medina’s Danny Stoddard, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon are players of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medina junior quarterback Danny Stoddard and St. Edward senior edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon shared All-Ohio Division I player of the year awards in the OHSAA’s announcement Thursday to honor this season’s top high school football players. Stoddard shared the All-Ohio Offensive Player of the...
Baker Mayfield active, could start for Rams on Thursday Night Football
Less than 48 hours after being claimed off waivers, quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for the Rams in their Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Rams made all three of their quarterbacks active, though John Wolford has a neck injury. If he’s not healthy enough to play, Mayfield is expected to start.
Bet on Joe Burrow to use his arms, and legs, to beat the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has been playing some of the best football of his life in the last few weeks. And specifically, over the last two games, he’s used his legs to help get the job done. Against the Browns on Sunday, and their talented pass rush,...
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback win in his Los Angeles debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. After trailing 16-3 for most of the quarter, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the last few minutes of the game, including the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left to give the Rams a 17-16 win.
BetMGM bonus code for Raiders-Rams: $1K insurance, Ohio pre-reg
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wager on Thursday Night Football with the latest BetMGM bonus code offer to start with a bonus on the “King of...
DJ Reader hoping former teammate Deshaun Watson returns to form, just not against the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader remains in Deshaun Watson’s corner. They were teammates with the Texans from 2017-19 and will face each other for the first time on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 season and received an 11-game suspension in the wake of more...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0