Cincinnati, OH

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II just missed his first interception on Sunday; Could he finally get one against the Bengals?

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was so close to the first interception of his career in Houston. He broke perfectly on a throw from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He stretched out toward the sideline and the ball hit him in the hands.
Deshaun Watson admits the return to Houston hit him harder than expected, hopes for better in Cincy: ‘I’m human’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson admitted that his return to Houston last week hit him more emotionally than expected in Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Texans. “Yeah, I think last week, it was a lot,” Watson said Wednesday. “The anticipation to just be back on the field, the anticipation of going back to my former team, the anticipation of playing against former teammates and being in front of a crowd that used to cheer for me at the time. So all that stuff was definitely, it was a lot.
Deshaun Watson didn’t have Browns WRs Amari Cooper and David Bell in practice Friday; Cooper questionable with hip

BEREA, Ohio — While Deshaun Watson worked to knock off the rust on Friday and prepare for the Bengals, he didn’t have Amari Cooper or David Bell in practice. Cooper, who suffered a hip injury on Thursday, sat out the final session of the week to rest, and David Bell, who suffered a thumb injury on the first drive in the Browns’ 27-14 victory over the Texans on Sunday, was idle for an unknown reason.
Baker Mayfield active, could start for Rams on Thursday Night Football

Less than 48 hours after being claimed off waivers, quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for the Rams in their Thursday night game against the Raiders. The Rams made all three of their quarterbacks active, though John Wolford has a neck injury. If he’s not healthy enough to play, Mayfield is expected to start.
Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback win in his Los Angeles debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. After trailing 16-3 for most of the quarter, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the last few minutes of the game, including the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left to give the Rams a 17-16 win.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

