ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

The People Behind The Heritage Park Lights

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light display has been a tradition of the City of Adrian for well over 20 years. The light display is free to the community and the City makes sure it is something residents can count on every Christmas season. Jeremiah Davies, Director of Parks and Recreation, stated that they consider the lights display a “quality of life amenity.” While he oversees the project as a whole, he stated the project happens because of a small group of employees who work really hard at preparing it each year.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Gallery of Shops Welcomed Santa at First Fridays

Adrian, MI – The downtown areas of Lenawee County’s two largest municipalities…Adrian and Tecumseh… enjoyed festive and community-building events Friday night. In Adrian, First Fridays was a hit…with thousands flooding downtown. The Gallery of Shops on East Maumee Street, was a popular place to be.
ADRIAN, MI
WKHM

274 Inch Prize-Winning Tree in Jackson County

Since 1993 state-wide volunteer non-profit tree planting and education organization ReLeaf has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through it’s Big Tree Hunt contest. The most recent contest ended this past summer and Adam Kraft from Spring Arbor won the prize for largest tree entered from Jackson County. The tree Kraft found is a silver maple that 274-inches in circumference. Kraft also founf the biggest trees in Hillsdale and Calhoun Counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection

Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
DEXTER, MI
thevillagereporter.com

2022 Metamora Christmas Parade

Santa came through Metamora this past Sunday evening during the village’s Christmas Parade. The parade took place at 5:30 p.m. with a couple other events taking place before and after. At 5:00 p.m. the Evergreen Elementary Young Vikings Choir began singing Christmas songs uptown on East Main Street near...
METAMORA, OH
jtv.tv

I-94 Project Update: Various Closures Starting Wednesday for Truss and Sign Installation

Westbound I-94 between Lansing Avenue and US 127/West Avenue. JTV photo. (December 6, 2022 5:06 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have various lane restrictions in place in the Jackson area as part of the ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
wlen.com

Adrian High Swimmers Recognized By City Mayor

Adrian, MI – Four girls high school State Champion swimmers were presented with a proclamation by Adrian Mayor Angie Heath at a recent City Commission Meeting. The four athletes were Francesca Scarabottolo, Eleanora Andre, Emily Hess and Ella Salenbien. They won won the State Championship in the 400 M Free Relay with a time of 3:37:18, edging Milan by less than seven tenths of a second, and also breaking the Adrian High School Record for the 400 M Free relay.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several I-94, U.S. 127 closures coming up in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several closures are coming to I-94 and U.S. 127 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is implementing the various lane restrictions in place as part of the ongoing $120-million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east U.S. 127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni townships.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Zoning Approves Crimson Holdings Stack Height

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Zoning Board of Appeals approved a height variance for the Crimson Holdings property on East Maumee Street… allowing the company to build a 100-foot tower. The egg processing facility is building the tower to, hopefully, reduce the smells emitting from the...
ADRIAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy