Why Being Single in These Towns May Mean More Fun in Idaho
Being single and dating can be tough in today's world. Some people prefer to be single and the lifestyle fits them, but others struggle to date and find their future partner. Dating has changed through the years and nowadays you can find a date without ever meeting face to face or talking directly to each other. Being single isn't always easy, but some towns make it more fun and easier to date compared to others. What are the best cities to live in for single people in the United States and does living in Idaho make it easier or tougher?
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Why Idaho May Be the Best State to Have a Job In
Most of us will spend more time at work in our life than we will at home or on vacation, and finding a job that makes you happy isn't easy, but is vital for your mental sanity. Spending so much time at work, if you hate your job, makes getting up every day a little bit harder. Ever since the pandemic, job openings have been posted across the country, but many found themselves laid off during the pandemic as well. If you are looking for a job and one that makes you happy, where is the best place in the country to look, and how does Idaho compare to other states?
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
Hurry to Buy The Most Popular Christmas Candy in Idaho
Christmas is fast approaching and many of us are busy shopping as the weeks and days tick down. There are presents to be bought, gifts to be wrapped, and stockings to be stuffed, and while it is all worth it in the end, the stress takes a toll. One of the best ways to release stress and one of the parts many enjoy about the holidays, outside of the gifts, is the treats and candy that come with it. Christmas candy is a joy that many appreciate this time of year, but when it comes to Christmas candy in Idaho, what are most consuming and which are the most popular that you need to buy before they are gone?
Christmas Miracle: Gas Prices Dip Below $4 in Idaho and Could Continue to Drop
The price of gas has always been a source of sadness during the holiday season, but 2022 might be different. As we approach Christmas, the price of fuel in Idaho has dropped below $4 per gallon and it could drop even more over the next few weeks. Thanks to Utah...
Somebody Knows Them: Gutless Idaho Store Murder Anniversary Nears
The eight-year anniversary of one of Idaho's most ghastly crimes is getting closer. Two cowards entered a convenience store in southwest Idaho and shot a clerk to death just days before Christmas in 2014, and it's time they pay for their crimes. Idaho police believe that the two gutless individuals...
Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
WATCH: Idaho Snowmobiler Gets Pitched Into Powdery Heaven
For anyone who has had the good fortune to extensively explore the state of Idaho, there's probably one memory that stands out as resembling divine intervention in the form of nature. One snowmobiler in central Idaho had an entire winter wonderland as a personal playground and made the most of the opportunity.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
Delivery Mistakes Allow Us To Learn A lot About Idaho Neighbors
The holidays, in particular, are a time to closely monitor your online orders to assure correct delivery. From time to time, we receive packages intended for others who live nearby that speak volumes about what kind of Idaho neighbors we really have. (DISCLAIMER: THIS REALLY HAPPENED) We are still four...
Rain, Snow And Wind Combo To Hit Magic Valley By Week’s End
This fall has been a cold and wet one for southern Idaho. With two weeks to go until the official start of winter, the Magic Valley will once again get hit with a frosty, gusty, and rainy period of weather beginning Friday that will stick around for a couple of days.
Would A Coked-Up Bear Be Too Much For An Idaho Hunter To Handle?
An upcoming movie inspired by true events is getting quite the buzz after its recent trailer release. Idaho has three common apex predators that can be found in the mountains throughout the state. Hypothetically speaking, which one of these animals would pose the largest threat to hikers, campers, and hunters if it got into someone's cocaine stash?
The Shocking Truths About Christmas this Year in Idaho and Across America
It is no secret that 2022 has not been the kindest year for many. Gas reached an all-time high, COVID has been up and down, the weather has been really cold and really hot, and many businesses have seen their doors close or have had to let many employees go. Everyone is feeling the effects of 2022 and the chaos that has come from it, and as the holidays approach, some of that chaos has trickled down and will affect how families approach holiday shopping and traveling this year. A recent survey has shown how Americans are preparing for the holidays this year, and the numbers are a little surprising.
Idaho’s Famous City of Rocks Will Soon Be More Than 260 Acres Larger
The City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho is filled with gorgeous terrain and impressive rock formations. Now, thanks to a recent acquisition deal the park will be gaining more than 260 acres from surrounding lands. National Park Service Purchases Land Near City Of Rocks. In a press release...
