boothbayregister.com
Frank 106.9 FM to broadcast high school basketball
106.9 FRANK FM, WBQX based in Rockland will broadcast local high school basketball for a 13th straight year beginning Friday, Dec. 9 when the defending state champion Oceanside girls travel to Waldoboro to take on Medomak Valley . Veteran broadcaster Don Shields will again lead the coverage and will be...
boothbayregister.com
‘This Shining Night’ a concert of holiday music through the ages
The concert will be presented by a 40-voice chorus composed of people from 19 local towns - including Dresden, Wiscasset and Woolwich - that meet weekly and presents not only the Christmas concert, but also a spring concert. The artistic director is Jesse Myers-Wakeman; with Kellie Moody on the piano.
boothbayregister.com
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay man ‘Lifeflighted’ to Maine Medical Center
A Boothbay man was transported by Lifeflight of Maine around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to “a pretty serious medical event,” according to Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Director Dan Gardner. BRAS received the call at 5:22 a.m., and transported the man to the Lifeflight pick-up spot at Boothbay Region High School in four minutes. “Once our crew arrived at the scene, it was apparent this was a significant medical condition. They did a great job in preparing him for the flight to Maine Med,” Gardner said.
boothbayregister.com
Holiday central
We hope you are enjoying our coverage of annual holiday events, many longtime traditions among them. We get to as many as we can with our dedicated staff and our vital news contributors. And when no one can go, we are fortunate those involved in the events share pictures. Like...
boothbayregister.com
Support for BRHS children's holiday fund
Boothbay Region High School’s children's holiday fund committee would like to thank the Lions Club, Bayview Lodge, Rotary Club and community members for their generous support to the children's holiday fund. Without these contributions we would not be able to meet the growing needs of our families. The increasing...
boothbayregister.com
A holiday suggestion
As the sun keeps shining and the fair winds blow in from the Southland, it is hard to imagine we are in the Christmas season. But a visit to the post office provides a wake-up call, as many find their boxes filled with “please send holiday money” letters from worthy and not-so-worthy causes.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 9 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
LCRPC helping towns seek broadband grants
Lincoln County has received a Regional Broadband Partnership Grant for digital inclusion and digital equity planning. Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes reported Dec. 6, LCRPC would use these funds to help communities learn how to better access internet services. Lincoln is working with neighboring counties Sagadahoc, Knox and part of Waldo in administering the grant.
boothbayregister.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
boothbayregister.com
Sheriff updates commissioners on personnel changes
Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett reported Dec. 6 about a detective’s impending retirement, a patrol sergeant becoming a detective, and a detective becoming a patrol sergeant. During the commissioners’ meeting, Brackett announced the retirement of Det. Terry Michaud, who has worked for the department for 14 years. Michaud will retire in February. He previously worked for the Maine State and Rockland police departments.
