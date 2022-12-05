A Boothbay man was transported by Lifeflight of Maine around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to “a pretty serious medical event,” according to Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Director Dan Gardner. BRAS received the call at 5:22 a.m., and transported the man to the Lifeflight pick-up spot at Boothbay Region High School in four minutes. “Once our crew arrived at the scene, it was apparent this was a significant medical condition. They did a great job in preparing him for the flight to Maine Med,” Gardner said.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO